Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Which Family Members Of The Housemates Will Enter The Bigg Boss House 6?

The Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house has so far completed 11 weeks. The housemates reduced to a number of 9 from 21 over the period. So far, the contestants had completed two months of isolation from their respective worlds. They were all brought together under the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house.

Time has come for the housemates to meet their family members, finally. They will be treated by the show producers to an opportunity to meet their dearest family members. The practice has been continuing in every season of the reality show.

Ahead of the family visiting week, we are expecting the following family members of the housemates to visit them inside the BB house.

Inaya shared her sad story of being deprived of support from her family. She has mother and brothers from whom she stayed away to pursue her dreams. It is to be seen, who will come and visit Inaya inside the Bigg Boss house.

Srihan, in all likeliness will be visited by his life parter, Siri Hanmanth, who was also a former contestant in one of the Bigg Boss Telugu seasons.

Raj, during one of his interactions with the housemates mentioned that he wishes to see his mother inside the house. He made this evident during the immunity task. So, in all possibilities, Raj will be visited by his mother.

On the other hand, Sri Satya, who made it public about her personal life crisis and her mother's paralysis condition will be visited by both her mother and father, it is believed. She has only them and is the family's bread-winner.

Adi Reddy and Revanth are contestants who miss their respective wives. In all likeliness, Kavita, Adi Reddy's wife might visit her husband along with her one-year old daughter Hadvitha. But, Revanth's wife Anvita is heavily pregnant, and we are unsure if she could make it to the show's family episode.

Keerthi might be visited by her colleague and friend, former Bigg Boss season winner, Manas Nagulapalli. Faima will probably have her mother as the visitor. Rohit, who was separated from his wife Marina through elimination process might be getting a visit from his father.

