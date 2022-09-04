Who Is Geetu AKA Galatta Geetu? Know More About The Royal Girl Entering Bigg Boss 6 Telugu

Galatta Geetu studied in the same school where her mother worked as a principal. Raised by an artistic mother, who is a Kuchipudi dancer, Geetu grew up with a natural pull toward the media industry.

She moved to Bangalore to study engineering. Being a topper in school and college, she secured a job at Amazon. However, her passion for self-expression and art compelled her to quit her high-paying job to become an RJ.

Geetu slowly started becoming popular for Tiktok videos and gained an audience. She had developed quite a fan following, but the Tiktok ban disturbed her plans. She did not stop there, however, she started making reels on Instagram, and here too, she managed to acquire a loyal group of followers and became a known face.

She then appeared in the Television comedy show Jabardasth. The show has teams contesting in performing comedy skits, to be judged and scored. Geetu became popular through the show for her distinct way of speaking and comedic timing.

She has done reviews of previous Bigg Boss seasons and became quite popular. She runs two youtube channels and is a successful vlogger as well. Her entry into the Bigg Boss house is much awaited, and the time has finally arrived.

Instagram: geeturoyal_