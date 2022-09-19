Who Is Neha Chowdary? Know More About The Athlete Entering Bigg Boss 6

Neha's insta bio describes her as a Gymnast, National Champion, Engineer, TV Anchor, Sports Presenter, Actress, Dancer, Model, Yoga trainer, Athlete, Swimmer & more coming soon. Neha was born on September 11 and was raised in Thirupathi, with a twin named Surya. She is known for her work as a host on Star Sports Telugu.

Neha finished her education and took up work in the IT industry. However, within a short span, she left her job in order to pursue a career in the media industry. She started off as a television host and has worked for multiple channels.

She participated in the ZEE network show Maharani, hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, in 2018. She finished the show as the first runner-up. Her big break came in the form of an award ceremony. She hosted the prestigious SIIMA (South India International Movie Awards), in the year 2019.

She went on to host more shows, and got a fair share of limelight when she was working with Star Sport Telugu hosting a number of shows there. She acted in the tv serial Nijam, very recently for the ETV plus channel.

Neha is currently unmarried, and no more information about her personal life is available. Now the multitalented diva has entered the Bigg Boss house, to show her variety of skills and abilities. Let's see if she manages to win the hearts of the Bigg Boss audience.