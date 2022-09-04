Who Is Shrihan? Know More About The Former Indian Navy Member Entering Bigg Boss 6 Telugu

Shrihan,
a
former
member
of
the
Indian
Navy,
was
born
into
a
middle-class
family,
in
Vizag,
on
18th
October
1998.
Driven
by
his
passion
for
acting,
Shrihan
quit
his
job
and
pursued
acting.
He
collaborated
with
actor
Siri,
on
a
short
film,
and
as
they
were
quite
compatible,
they
started
appearing
in
a
number
of
projects
together.
The
two
got
involved
romantically
and
got
into
a
relationship.
Shrihan
has
acted
in
the
serials
Ammai
Cute
Abbai
Naatu,
and
Pitta
Goda.
Siri
and
Shrihan
together
also
have
a
youtube
channel,
named
Hey
Siri.
Shrihan's
appearance
in
the
series
Ram
Leela
gained
him
some
limelight.
Siri
was
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
in
season
5,
and
her
presence
lead
to
some
controversies.
Her
rapport
with
a
housemate,
Shanmukh,
created
debate,
and
it
is
believed
that
Shanmukh
and
his
girlfriend
had
split,following
the
controversy.
A
more
recent
rumour
states
that
Siri
and
Shrihan
had
split
up
as
well,
and
there
has
been
no
confirmation
of
that
news.
Things
will
become
more
public
maybe
once
Shrihan
enters
the
house.