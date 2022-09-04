    For Quick Alerts
      Who Is Shrihan? Know More About The Former Indian Navy Member Entering Bigg Boss 6 Telugu

      Shrihan, a former member of the Indian Navy, was born into a middle-class family, in Vizag, on 18th October 1998. Driven by his passion for acting, Shrihan quit his job and pursued acting.

      He collaborated with actor Siri, on a short film, and as they were quite compatible, they started appearing in a number of projects together. The two got involved romantically and got into a relationship.

      Shrihan has acted in the serials Ammai Cute Abbai Naatu, and Pitta Goda. Siri and Shrihan together also have a youtube channel, named Hey Siri. Shrihan's appearance in the series Ram Leela gained him some limelight.

      Siri was in the Bigg Boss house in season 5, and her presence lead to some controversies. Her rapport with a housemate, Shanmukh, created debate, and it is believed that Shanmukh and his girlfriend had split,following the controversy.

      A more recent rumour states that Siri and Shrihan had split up as well, and there has been no confirmation of that news. Things will become more public maybe once Shrihan enters the house.

      Instagram: @imshrihan

      Story first published: Sunday, September 4, 2022, 14:22 [IST]
