Who Is Sohail Kathuria? Hansika Motwani's Fiance Whom She Is Set To Get Hitched To

Hansika Motwani, who started her showbiz career as a child artist, has since been a part of several hit Tamil and Telugu films. The actress is currently making headlines for her reported marriage to her longtime boyfriend, Sohail Kathuria. Hansika is all set to get hitched to Sohail this December at a Jaipur fort. The destination wedding will be a grand affair, and preparations are in full swing.

Amid all the buzz, the Koi...Mil Gaya star on Wednesday (November 2) shared a slew of dreamy photographs from her Paris marriage proposal. Hansika's husband-to-be went down on his knees and proposed to her in the most filmy way in front of the Eiffel Tower, which is a symbol of romanticism.

The photos show Sohail holding Hansika's hands while the duo stood inside a heart-shaped sign made of flowers and candles with "Marry Me" written in large letters. On Instagram, Hansika shared glimpses from the proposal and wrote, "Now & Forever," followed by a black heart emoticon. Several industry friends congratulated the couple, including Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Karan Tacker, PV Sindhu, and Shivaleeka Oberoi.

Who is Sohail Kathuria?

Sohail Kathuria is an entrepreneur based in Mumbai who owns a popular garment brand named Avanté TexWorld. The textile company has been exporting garments internationally since 1985. Sohail and Hansika are business partners in an event management company that is owned by the actress. The company was founded in 2020. Sohail was also seen at Hansika's brother Prashant Motwani's wedding.

Sohail Kathuria and Hnasika Motwani will tie the knot on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Both of them have also been best friends for a few years now and have, till date, kept their relationship under wraps. Meanwhile, an official announcement regarding their wedding is awaited.

However, according to reports, the pre-wedding festivities of Hansika will commence on December 2 with a Sufi night. On the next day, December 3, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies will happen. The couple will have a haldi ceremony on December 4th, followed by a casino-themed after party at night after the wedding.

Hansika Motwani's last film, Maha, directed by UR Jameel, marked her 50th film. The actress has a few projects in the pipeline, like Aadhi's Partner, My Name Is Shruthi, and others. Hansika will also make her OTT debut with MY3, which will be directed by M Rajesh.