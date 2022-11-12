Yashoda Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Action Thriller Opens On A Positive Note!

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
science
fiction
action
thriller,
based
on
a
few
real-life
incidents,
Yashoda,
was
released
worldwide
on
November
11.
The
movie
is
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
Harish,
Ambuli,
and
Orr
Eravuu
director
duo,
who
are
making
their
Tollywood
debut
with
this
pan-India
film.
Samantha
played
the
character
of
Yashoda
in
the
film
where
she
hails
from
a
lower
economic
background
and
becomes
a
surrogate
to
fulfill
her
dreams.
She
enters
the
beautiful
world
of
Eva's
fertility
center
and
meets
new
people
and
introduces
herself
to
a
new
world.
Yashoda
seemingly
is
smitten
by
the
facilities,
care,
and
attention
given
to
her
and
begins
to
settle
down.
But
everything
is
not
as
rosy
as
it
seems.
She
stumbles
upon
a
heinous
crime
and
fights
her
way
back
to
being
on
her
own.
What
and
how?
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
On
the
release
day,
Samantha's
film
did
a
decent
business
of
Rs
3
Crore
from
all
the
languages.
The
film's
pre-release
business
was
also
rather
huge,
for
a
female-centric
film
releasing
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Hindi,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.
Although
Samantha
couldn't
promote
the
film
as
vigorously
as
she
would
have,
due
to
her
health
restraints,
the
actress
is
ensuring
to
promote
it
through
social
media
platforms.
The
film
stars
Murali
Sharma,
Rao
Ramesh,
Unni
Mukundan,
Sampath
Raj,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Shatru,
Priyanka
Sharma,
and
Kalpika
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Yashoda
is
a
production
venture
of
Sivalenka
Krishna
Prasad
under
the
Sridevi
Movies
banner.
The
film's
cinematography
is
handled
by
M
Sukumar.
Mani
Sharma
scored
the
background
score
and
music
for
the
film,
which
was
edited
by
Marthand
K
Venkatesh.