Yashoda Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Hari & Harish's Telugu Debut With Samantha Wins!

Written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
Harish
in
their
Tollywood
debut,
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
starrer
Yashoda,
a
pan-India
film
based
on
real-life
crimes,
was
released
on
November
11
in
Tamil,
Telugu,
Hindi,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam.
Yashoda
was
reviewed
as
a
good
film
with
several
moments
that
worked
for
it
in
most
parts.
Samantha
shines
as
the
superhero
in
the
film
that
she
shoulders.
The
performances
in
Yashoda
are
remarkable
with
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Unni
Mukundan,
and
Rao
Ramesh
doing
a
complimenting
job.
The
movie
focuses
on
the
cosmetology
crimes
that
involve
unborn
fetuses.
The
story
was
woven
around
emotional
elements
which
are
a
bit
far-flung,
as
the
editing
of
the
film
didn't
let
the
viewer
connect
to
the
cause
on
a
personal
level.
Take
a
look
at
Yashoda's
Day
2
box
office
collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
3.06
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
4.20
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
10.90
Crore
The
movie
stars
Murali
Sharma,
Rao
Ramesh,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Unni
Mukundan,
Sampath
Raj,
Shatru,
Josh
Ravi,
Divya
Sripada,
Kalpika
Ganesh,
Madhurima,
and
Priyanka
Sharma
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
Sivalenka
Krishna
Prasad
produced
the
film
in
all
languages
under
the
Sridevi
Movies
banner.
Mani
Sharma
composed
an
accentuating
background
score
for
the
film,
which
has
been
getting
appreciation.
M
Sukumar
cranked
the
camera
for
Yashoda
and
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
edited
the
film.
Yannick
Ben,
a
Hollywood
stunt
technician,
was
roped
in
for
Yashoda's
action
sequences.
Samantha
has
done
the
stunts
in
the
film
on
her
own
without
the
help
of
a
body
double.