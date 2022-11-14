Yashoda Day 3 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Hari & Harish's Telugu Debut With Samantha Wins!

Written and directed by Hari and Harish in their Tollywood debut, Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Yashoda, a pan-India film based on real-life crimes, was released on November 11 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Yashoda was reviewed as a good film with several moments that worked for it in most parts.

Samantha shines as the superhero in the film that she shoulders. The performances in Yashoda are remarkable with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, and Rao Ramesh doing a complimenting job. The movie focuses on the cosmetology crimes that involve unborn fetuses. The story was woven around emotional elements which are a bit far-flung, as the editing of the film didn't let the viewer connect to the cause on a personal level.

Take a look at Yashoda's Day 2 box office collection here:

Day 1: Rs 3.06 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.20 Crore

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 10.90 Crore

The movie stars Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Josh Ravi, Divya Sripada, Kalpika Ganesh, Madhurima, and Priyanka Sharma among others in pivotal roles.

Sivalenka Krishna Prasad produced the film in all languages under the Sridevi Movies banner. Mani Sharma composed an accentuating background score for the film, which has been getting appreciation. M Sukumar cranked the camera for Yashoda and Marthand K Venkatesh edited the film. Yannick Ben, a Hollywood stunt technician, was roped in for Yashoda's action sequences. Samantha has done the stunts in the film on her own without the help of a body double.