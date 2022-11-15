Yashoda Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Movie Achieves Breakeven In Overseas!

Samantha's
latest
science
fiction
thriller
Yashoda,
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
Harish
is
running
successfully
at
theatres
all
over
the
world.
The
movie,
based
on
real-life
events,
is
about
the
mafia
around
surrogate
mothers
and
the
cosmetology
industry
coming
together
for
a
new-age
crime.
This
is
Samantha's
first
film
to
have
a
pan-India
release;
without
a
male
protagonist.
Due
to
no
competition,
the
movie,
which
garnered
positive
word-of-mouth,
is
doing
great
at
the
ticket
windows.
Yashoda
stars
Unni
Mukundan,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Rao
Ramesh,
Sampath
Raj,
Murali
Sharma,
and
Shatru
in
key
roles.
In
addition,
the
movie
stars
Divyasripada,
Priyanka
Sharma,
and
Kalpika
Ganesh
among
others
as
supporting
characters.
By
the
end
of
the
fourth
day
of
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
achieved
breakeven
in
the
USA
with
Rs
4
Crore
and
entered
the
profit
zone.
Take
a
look
at
Yashoda's
Day
4
box
office
collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
3.06
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
3.58
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
1.50
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
11.78
Crore.
Musician
Mani
Sharma
composed
an
accentuating
background
score
for
the
film
without
which
it
wouldn't
have
had
the
same
impact.
M
Sukumar's
visuals
are
also
refreshing
on
screen.
The
film's
editing
is
done
by
Marthand
K
Venkatesh.
For
Samantha's
stunts,
a
Hollywood
action
choreographer
Yannick
Ben
was
roped
in.
Samantha
is
receiving
praise
for
her
portrayal
of
the
character
Yashoda
and
for
shouldering
the
film.