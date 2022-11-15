Yashoda Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Movie Achieves Breakeven In Overseas!

Samantha's latest science fiction thriller Yashoda, written and directed by Hari and Harish is running successfully at theatres all over the world. The movie, based on real-life events, is about the mafia around surrogate mothers and the cosmetology industry coming together for a new-age crime. This is Samantha's first film to have a pan-India release; without a male protagonist. Due to no competition, the movie, which garnered positive word-of-mouth, is doing great at the ticket windows.

Yashoda stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, and Shatru in key roles. In addition, the movie stars Divyasripada, Priyanka Sharma, and Kalpika Ganesh among others as supporting characters.

By the end of the fourth day of its theatrical release, the movie achieved breakeven in the USA with Rs 4 Crore and entered the profit zone.

Take a look at Yashoda's Day 4 box office collection here:

Day 1: Rs 3.06 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 3: Rs 3.58 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.50 Crore

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 11.78 Crore.

Musician Mani Sharma composed an accentuating background score for the film without which it wouldn't have had the same impact. M Sukumar's visuals are also refreshing on screen. The film's editing is done by Marthand K Venkatesh. For Samantha's stunts, a Hollywood action choreographer Yannick Ben was roped in. Samantha is receiving praise for her portrayal of the character Yashoda and for shouldering the film.