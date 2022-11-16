Yashoda Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Film Continues To Perform Well!

Samantha
is
receiving
praise
for
her
portrayal
of
the
character
Yashoda
in
the
recently
released
film.
The
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
Harish,
is
shot
as
a
Tamil
and
Telugu
bilingual.
Yashoda,
however,
was
released
as
the
first
pan-India
venture
of
the
actress
in
Hindi,
Malayalam
and
Kannada,
becoming
a
successful
project.
The
movie
garnered
positive
response
at
the
box
office
despite
having
a
few
drawbacks.
Yashoda
is
the
story
of
a
strong-willed
woman
who
is
on
the
lookout
for
her
younger
sister.
She
enters
the
web
of
a
vile
cosmetology
crime
and
becomes
a
surrogate
for
a
reason.
How
she
cracks
down
the
secrets
of
Eva
Fertility
centre?
How
she
solves
the
murders?
Did
she
find
her
sister?
Who
is
Yashoda
in
the
first
place?
are
all
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Take
a
look
at
Yashoda's
Day
4
box
office
collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
3.06
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
3.58
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
1.35
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
1.15
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
12.78
Crore.
Yashoda
comprises
the
cast
that
includes
Sampath
Raj,
Murali
Sharma,
Shatru,
Rao
Ramesh,
Kalpika
Ganesh,
Priyanka
Shama,
Divya
Sripada,
Unni
Mukundan,
Josh
Ravi,
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
in
pivotal
roles.
Mani
Sharma
composed
an
accentuating
background
score
for
the
film,
and
M
Sukumar
worked
as
the
cinematographer
of
Yashoda.
The
film's
editing
is
done
by
Marthand
K
Venkatesh.
Yannick
Ben
was
the
film's
action
choreographer.
Sivalenka
Krishna
Prasad
bankrolled
the
film
under
the
Sridevi
Productions
Banner.