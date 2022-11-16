Yashoda Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Film Continues To Perform Well!

Samantha is receiving praise for her portrayal of the character Yashoda in the recently released film. The movie, written and directed by Hari and Harish, is shot as a Tamil and Telugu bilingual. Yashoda, however, was released as the first pan-India venture of the actress in Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, becoming a successful project. The movie garnered positive response at the box office despite having a few drawbacks.

Yashoda is the story of a strong-willed woman who is on the lookout for her younger sister. She enters the web of a vile cosmetology crime and becomes a surrogate for a reason. How she cracks down the secrets of Eva Fertility centre? How she solves the murders? Did she find her sister? Who is Yashoda in the first place? are all to be seen on the big screen.

Take a look at Yashoda's Day 4 box office collection here:

Day 1: Rs 3.06 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 3: Rs 3.58 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.35 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.15 Crore

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 12.78 Crore.

Yashoda comprises the cast that includes Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, Shatru, Rao Ramesh, Kalpika Ganesh, Priyanka Shama, Divya Sripada, Unni Mukundan, Josh Ravi, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Mani Sharma composed an accentuating background score for the film, and M Sukumar worked as the cinematographer of Yashoda. The film's editing is done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Yannick Ben was the film's action choreographer. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad bankrolled the film under the Sridevi Productions Banner.