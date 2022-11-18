Yashoda Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Thriller Completes A Successful Week!

Samantha's
latest
suspense
thriller
Yashoda
completed
one
week
at
the
box
office.
The
movie,
Telugu
debut
of
directors
duo
Hari
and
Harish,
was
a
film
on
the
cosmetology
industry's
crimes
and
their
unethical
practices
involving
pregnant
women.
The
movie
charts
the
journey
of
an
aspiring
woman
Yashoda,
who
is
a
trained
cop
awaiting
posting.
Her
sister
goes
missing,
and
Yashoda
takes
it
upon
herself
to
find
out
what
happened
to
her
sister-even
if
it
means
getting
pregnant.
She
enters
the
Eva
facility
and
slowly
puts
tabs
on
it.
How
and
what
she
has
done
to
solve
the
mystery
is
to
be
seen
on
the
screen.
Take
a
look
at
Yashoda's
Day
7
box
office
collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
3.06
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
3.64
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
3.58
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
1.35
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
1.15
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
75
Lakh
Day
7:
Rs
70
Lakh
Total
7
Days
Collection:
Rs
13.95
Crore.
Yashoda
stars
Rao
Ramesh,
Sampath
Raj,
Murali
Sharma,
Shatru,
Kalpika
Ganesh,
Priyanka
Shama,
Divya
Sripada,
Unni
Mukundan,
Josh
Ravi,
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
However,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar's
Madhumathi
role
was
remarkable
in
the
film,
and
the
actress
pulled
it
off
effortlessly.
Yashoda's
crew
comprises
Mani
Sharma
for
the
background
score
that
has
been
winning
laurels,
Yannick
Ben
for
the
action
scenes
choreography,
M
Sukumar
for
cinematography,
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
as
the
editor.
Under
the
banner
Sridevi
Productions,
Sivalenka
Krishna
Prasad
bankrolled
the
film.