Yashoda Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Samantha's Thriller Completes A Successful Week!

Samantha's latest suspense thriller Yashoda completed one week at the box office. The movie, Telugu debut of directors duo Hari and Harish, was a film on the cosmetology industry's crimes and their unethical practices involving pregnant women.

The movie charts the journey of an aspiring woman Yashoda, who is a trained cop awaiting posting. Her sister goes missing, and Yashoda takes it upon herself to find out what happened to her sister-even if it means getting pregnant. She enters the Eva facility and slowly puts tabs on it. How and what she has done to solve the mystery is to be seen on the screen.

Take a look at Yashoda's Day 7 box office collection here:

Day 1: Rs 3.06 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.64 Crore

Day 3: Rs 3.58 Crore

Day 4: Rs 1.35 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.15 Crore

Day 6: Rs 75 Lakh

Day 7: Rs 70 Lakh

Total 7 Days Collection: Rs 13.95 Crore.

Yashoda stars Rao Ramesh, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, Shatru, Kalpika Ganesh, Priyanka Shama, Divya Sripada, Unni Mukundan, Josh Ravi, among others in pivotal roles. However, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Madhumathi role was remarkable in the film, and the actress pulled it off effortlessly.

Yashoda's crew comprises Mani Sharma for the background score that has been winning laurels, Yannick Ben for the action scenes choreography, M Sukumar for cinematography, Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Under the banner Sridevi Productions, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad bankrolled the film.