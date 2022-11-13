Yashoda Director Duo Hari And Harish Hint At A Possible Sequel?
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
latest
thriller,
Yashoda,
had
released
all
over
the
world
on
November
11,
with
positive
to
mixed
reviews
at
the
box
office.
The
movie,
which
marks
the
Tollywood
directorial
debut
of
directors
Hari
and
Harish,
is
made
as
a
pan-India
film
for
the
universal
plot
that
it
unfolds.
Yashoda
is
billed
by
critics
and
fans
as
a
watchable
weekend
fare
with
several
engaging
twists.
The movie is the story of a dedicated woman who goes to any length to find her missing younger sister; meanwhile uncovering the dark secrets of the beauty and cosmetology industry and unraveling two murder mysteries. In an attempt to showcase the new kind of crime around beauty treatments, the directors have roped in elements like a missing sister, two murders, and politicians, to make Yashoda a wholesome film.
With the response that Yashoda is garnering, the makers have hinted at a possible sequel. The film's climax has an open ending and there is an opportunity to take it forward from Dr. Gowtham's character, played by Unni Mukundan perspective. During a media interaction in Hyderabad, the directors' duo spilled the beans about a possible sequel.
Yashoda stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhu, in a dynamic role that she pulled off with panache. And the film also contains an ensemble cast in the form of Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Vidya Sivalenka, Divyasripada, Josh Ravi, and Priyanka Sharma among others in pivotal roles.
Mani Sharma's background score for Yashoda is receiving great appreciation. The visuals of M Sukumar are refreshing on the screen. Marthand K Venkatesh did the editing of Yashoda, which was bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.