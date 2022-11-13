Yashoda Director Duo Hari And Harish Hint At A Possible Sequel?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest thriller, Yashoda, had released all over the world on November 11, with positive to mixed reviews at the box office. The movie, which marks the Tollywood directorial debut of directors Hari and Harish, is made as a pan-India film for the universal plot that it unfolds. Yashoda is billed by critics and fans as a watchable weekend fare with several engaging twists.



The movie is the story of a dedicated woman who goes to any length to find her missing younger sister; meanwhile uncovering the dark secrets of the beauty and cosmetology industry and unraveling two murder mysteries. In an attempt to showcase the new kind of crime around beauty treatments, the directors have roped in elements like a missing sister, two murders, and politicians, to make Yashoda a wholesome film.

With the response that Yashoda is garnering, the makers have hinted at a possible sequel. The film's climax has an open ending and there is an opportunity to take it forward from Dr. Gowtham's character, played by Unni Mukundan perspective. During a media interaction in Hyderabad, the directors' duo spilled the beans about a possible sequel.

Yashoda stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhu, in a dynamic role that she pulled off with panache. And the film also contains an ensemble cast in the form of Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Vidya Sivalenka, Divyasripada, Josh Ravi, and Priyanka Sharma among others in pivotal roles.

Mani Sharma's background score for Yashoda is receiving great appreciation. The visuals of M Sukumar are refreshing on the screen. Marthand K Venkatesh did the editing of Yashoda, which was bankrolled by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.