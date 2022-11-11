Yashoda OTT Release Date & Time: Samantha's Sci-Fi Thriller Will Stream On Amazon Prime Video?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest venture, Yashoda, a science fiction thriller movie, written and directed by Hari and Harish, was released all over the world on November 11. The movie is based on real-life crimes around surrogacy. Yashoda is receiving love from the fans of the actress and was met with a decent response at the box office.

Yashoda is the first pan-India venture of the actress and marks the Tollywood debut of the director duo Hari and Harish. The fans of the actress have erected full-size blown-up cut-outs of Samantha in places like Vijayawada, Vizag, Hyderabad, Vizianagaram, Nandyal, Kakinada, and other places to celebrate the film's release. The movie is receiving positive-to-mixed reviews from fans and critics.

The movie's digital streaming rights were sold off to Amazon Prime Video reportedly. The movie, due to its success, will be released for digital streaming only six weeks after the theatrical run. Going by it, it is safe to say that Yashoda will stream on Prime Video only after December 23 and not anytime soon.

Yashoda stars Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Shatru, and Josh Ravi among others in pivotal roles. The movie also has Kalpika Ganesh, Madhurima, and Divyasripada in supporting roles.

Sivalenka Krishna Prasad produced the film under the Sridevi Movies banner. M Sukumar and Marthand K Venkatesh worked as the cinematographer and editor of the film, respectively. Mani Sharma's background score was quite enhancing. Hollywood stunt choreographer Yannick Ben composed the fights for Samantha in the film.