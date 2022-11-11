Yashoda OTT Release Date & Time: Samantha's Sci-Fi Thriller Will Stream On Amazon Prime Video?

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
latest
venture,
Yashoda,
a
science
fiction
thriller
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
Harish,
was
released
all
over
the
world
on
November
11.
The
movie
is
based
on
real-life
crimes
around
surrogacy.
Yashoda
is
receiving
love
from
the
fans
of
the
actress
and
was
met
with
a
decent
response
at
the
box
office.
Yashoda
is
the
first
pan-India
venture
of
the
actress
and
marks
the
Tollywood
debut
of
the
director
duo
Hari
and
Harish.
The
fans
of
the
actress
have
erected
full-size
blown-up
cut-outs
of
Samantha
in
places
like
Vijayawada,
Vizag,
Hyderabad,
Vizianagaram,
Nandyal,
Kakinada,
and
other
places
to
celebrate
the
film's
release.
The
movie
is
receiving
positive-to-mixed
reviews
from
fans
and
critics.
The
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
were
sold
off
to
Amazon
Prime
Video
reportedly.
The
movie,
due
to
its
success,
will
be
released
for
digital
streaming
only
six
weeks
after
the
theatrical
run.
Going
by
it,
it
is
safe
to
say
that
Yashoda
will
stream
on
Prime
Video
only
after
December
23
and
not
anytime
soon.
Yashoda
stars
Rao
Ramesh,
Murali
Sharma,
Unni
Mukundan,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Sampath
Raj,
Shatru,
and
Josh
Ravi
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
movie
also
has
Kalpika
Ganesh,
Madhurima,
and
Divyasripada
in
supporting
roles.
Sivalenka
Krishna
Prasad
produced
the
film
under
the
Sridevi
Movies
banner.
M
Sukumar
and
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
worked
as
the
cinematographer
and
editor
of
the
film,
respectively.
Mani
Sharma's
background
score
was
quite
enhancing.
Hollywood
stunt
choreographer
Yannick
Ben
composed
the
fights
for
Samantha
in
the
film.