Yashoda: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Film To Release On August 12, To Clash With Akhil Akkineni’s Agent!

It's confirmed! Samantha's highly anticipated film Yashoda will hit the marquee on August 12. In fact, the science fiction thriller will have a theatrical clash with Akhil Akkineni's Agent which is also releasing on the same date. The theatrical clash doesn't seem coincidental and therefore it remains to be seen if the makers of Agent postpone their film's release date.

On the flip side, fans and followers of both the actors are waiting to see who proves the box office might and who overpowers the other at the theatres. For the unversed, Akhil is Samantha's now-former husband Naga Chaitanya's brother.

Directed by Hari Shankar and Hari Narayan, Yashoda's shooting is currently underway. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, Yashoda's shooting will be wrapped up by the end of May. Earlier, he had tweeted, "SAMANTHA'S PAN-INDIA FILM ARRIVES ON 12 AUG... #Samantha's PAN-#India film - titled #Yashoda - gets a release date: 12 Aug 2022... Directed by #Hari - #Harish... Produced by #SivalenkaKrishnaPrasad... Shoot will wrap up by May-end."

Yashoda will be releasing in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannda. Produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner Sridevi Movies, the film is touted to be a new age thriller. The Samantha-starrer also features Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma.

Talking about Agent, the spy thriller directed by Surender Reddy has south actor Mammootty playing a key role.