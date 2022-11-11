Yashoda Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through About Samantha's Sci-Fi Thriller On Surrogacy Are Here!

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
science
fiction
action
thriller,
Yashoda,
a
movie
on
the
crimes
involved
in
surrogacy,
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
November
11.
The
film
is
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
Harish
as
their
maiden
venture
in
Tollywood.
Yashoda
is
released
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Kannada,
Malayalam,
and
Hindi.
According
to
the
makers
of
the
film,
Yashoda
is
based
on
real-life
events
around
surrogacy,
an
increasing
trend
among
affluent
people
in
society,
to
have
children.
The
film's
trailer
depicts
Samantha
as
Yashoda,
an
aspiring
woman
belonging
to
the
lower
economic
class,
reaching
the
city
and
becoming
a
surrogate.
At
the
fertility
center,
she
witnesses
a
gruesome
incident
that
raises
her
concerns.
What
she
does
next
is
all
about
the
film.
The
movie
stars
Rao
Ramesh,
Unni
Mukundan,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Murali
Sharma,
Shatru,
Priyanka
Sharma,
Madhurima,
Sampath
Raj,
Divya
Sripada,
and
Kalpika
in
prominent
roles.
A
spectacular
set
of
'Eva
Fertility
Centre'
has
been
erected
by
the
film's
Production
Designer
which
is
a
special
feature
and
a
character
in
itself
in
the
film,
according
to
Samantha.
A
few
enthusiasts
and
fans
of
the
actress,
who
have
watched
the
film
a
bit
earlier
than
the
rest
have
shared
their
opinions
through
Twitter.
Below
are
some
of
the
tweets
about
Yashoda,
that
will
help
you
understand
the
film
better
before
you
watch
it.
M
Sukumar
worked
as
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Marthand
K
Venkatesh
was
the
editor.
Pulagam
Chinnarayana
and
Challa
Bhagyalakshmi
have
penned
the
dialogues
for
Yashoda.
Mani
Ratnam
worked
as
a
musician.
Yashoda
is
produced
by
Sivalenka
Krishna
Prasad
under
the
Sridevi
Movies
banner.