Yashoda Twitter Review: Tweets To Go Through About Samantha's Sci-Fi Thriller On Surrogacy Are Here!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's science fiction action thriller, Yashoda, a movie on the crimes involved in surrogacy, hit the screens worldwide on November 11. The film is written and directed by Hari and Harish as their maiden venture in Tollywood. Yashoda is released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

According to the makers of the film, Yashoda is based on real-life events around surrogacy, an increasing trend among affluent people in society, to have children. The film's trailer depicts Samantha as Yashoda, an aspiring woman belonging to the lower economic class, reaching the city and becoming a surrogate. At the fertility center, she witnesses a gruesome incident that raises her concerns. What she does next is all about the film.

The movie stars Rao Ramesh, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, Shatru, Priyanka Sharma, Madhurima, Sampath Raj, Divya Sripada, and Kalpika in prominent roles. A spectacular set of 'Eva Fertility Centre' has been erected by the film's Production Designer which is a special feature and a character in itself in the film, according to Samantha.

A few enthusiasts and fans of the actress, who have watched the film a bit earlier than the rest have shared their opinions through Twitter. Below are some of the tweets about Yashoda, that will help you understand the film better before you watch it.

M Sukumar worked as the film's cinematographer and Marthand K Venkatesh was the editor. Pulagam Chinnarayana and Challa Bhagyalakshmi have penned the dialogues for Yashoda. Mani Ratnam worked as a musician. Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner.