ZEE5 To Bring The World Digital Premiere Of RRR At Zero Additional Cost

ZEE5 has been relentlessly dishing out a wide variety of content in various formats in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and other languages. ZEE5 has made a name for itself nationwide as a prominent streaming platform since its inception. Such a popular platform is now all set to bring Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in multiple languages. In other words, India's biggest digital platform is bringing forth the biggest blockbuster of the year. ZEE5 is ready to give the best form of entertainment.

May 20 is going to be a big day with the start of the RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) streaming. The earlier announcement was that the Rajamouli film will be available on a pay-per-view basis. But the decision has not been favoured by the audience.

Taking into consideration the views of its patrons and the general public, ZEE5 has decided to do away with the T-VOD mode and offer RRR for all subscribers with the general subscription.

ZEE5 has considered the requests made by Netizens, who have been demanding that 'RRR' be made free for existing subscribers. So, the streaming giant has made RRR free for existing subscribers/paid users from May 20.

'RRR' will be available on S-VOD from 00:00 hours, May 20. All those users who have purchased the combo pack by paying Rs 699 (RRR plus ZEE5's annual subscription) will get extra 3 months of validity as per the change in the plan.

'RRR', which is nothing less than a visual feast, is directed by celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli with Young Tiger Jr NTR and Mega Power Star Ram Charan as the lead men. From May 20, ZEE5 is going to stream the film in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages with English subtitles.

It has been more than 50 days since RRR was released in theatres. May 20 is a special day for Jr NTR's fans as it is his birthday! They will see the premiere as a special gift. The viewers can watch the landmark film in the best 4K quality and Dolby Atmos in the comfort of their homes.

By bringing RRR to your homes, ZEE5 has once again proved that it strives to dish out the best in entertainment. No wonder ZEE5 is a household name. Not just the south Indian viewers but also those OTT users who don't know any of the Southern languages are happy at the news since they will get to watch RRR with English subtitles.

ZEE5 recently released a trailer for RRR. The trailer is amazing, making the audience want to watch RRR all over again!