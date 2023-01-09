Take A Look At The Top TV Premiere Ratings Of 2022 South Films Dubbed In Hindi! RRR, Pushpa & Etc

The
year
2022
was
quite
phenomenal
for
the
south-Indian
film
industry.
Several
movies
have
gained
international
recognition
along
with
critical
acclaim
and
commercial
business.
Heroes
of
Tamil,
Telugu,
Kannada,
and
Malayalam
industries
have
become
popular
on
the
global
level.
The
talented
technicians
have
shot
to
fame.
Ironically,
as
Bollywood
was
viewed
as
the
Indian
cinema,
the
south
cinema
took
charge
and
rampaged
all
over
India
with
back-to-back
mega-blockbusters
that
even
worked
wonders
in
the
Hindi
belt.
All
such
films
which
were
released
in
the
Hindi-speaking
region
minted
money.
KGF
Chapter
2,
Kantara,
RRR,
Pushpa,
and
Karthikeya
2
are
clean
and
decent
examples
of
how
people
are
eager
for
good
content.
SS
Rajamouli's
RRR
is
now
an
official
entrant
for
the
Oscar
Awards
2023,
which
is
a
remarkable
feat.
After
a
successful
theatrical
run,
these
movies
have
premiered
on
Hindi
television
channels
for
viewers
of
TV
from
home.
They
had
a
decent
viewership
and
down
below
are
the
TRP
ratings
of
the
dubbed
version
of
such
big
movies.
Rise
Roar
Revolt
(RRR)
Directed
by
Baahubali
fame
SS
Rajamouli,
RRR
stands
on
top
of
the
most
successful
films
of
2022
in
India.
Starring
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR,
the
movie
stars
Alia
Bhatt
and
Ajay
Devgn
along
with
Shriya
Saran
in
pivotal
roles.
The
movie
made
about
Rs
1200
Crore,
worldwide
and
is
the
only
foreign
movie
in
Japan
to
become
the
highest-grosser
with
more
footfalls.
Pushpa:
The
Rise
Rating:
4.35
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
written
and
directed
by
Sukumar
Bandreddi
is
a
trendsetting
film.
The
film's
Hindi
version
surprised
the
makers
with
its
scale
of
success
and
popularity.
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
the
film's
female
lead.
Karthikeya
2
Rating:
1.7
Actor
Nikhil
Siddhartha
received
nationwide
recognition
for
the
sequel
of
the
Karthikeya
movie
with
a
different
story,
the
quest
for
Lord
Sri
Krishna's
anklet.
The
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Chandoo
Mondeti
is
one
of
the
super
duper
successful
films
that
made
Rs
100
Crore
and
above.
He
became
a
popular
figure
in
Hindi-speaking
regions.
KGF
2
Rating:
3.84
Yash
aka
Rocky
Bhai
became
famous
all
over
India
through
director
Prashanth
Neel's
2019
action
drama
film
KGF.
The
film's
sequel
was
released
in
April
of
2022
with
highly
positive
reviews.
The
movie
collected
so
much
money
and
made
the
entire
Kannada
industry
proud.
Radhe
Shyam
Rating:
1.45
Prabhas' period
romantic
saga
titled
Radhe
Shyam
was
released
amid
huge
expectations
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
which
stars
Pooja
Hegde
in
the
female
lead
role
tanked
miserably
at
the
box-office.
The
film's
songs
were,
however,
successful.
In
addition,
here
are
the
other
movies
and
their
TRP
ratings
below: