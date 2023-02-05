Actor Suhas Auditioned & Failed For THIS Role Alongside Allu Arjun In Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, Read On!

He shared, "I auditioned for the character Jagadeesh played as Allu Arjun's friend in Pushpa. I tried my best but couldn't get through the opportunity.

Actor Suhas, who carved a niche for himself in the Tollywood film industry today has started very small. His hard work and talent got him several opportunities which he used to escalate his career. His latest movie is a family comedy-drama titled 'Writer Padmabhushan', which hit the screens on February 3 with positive reviews.

Suhas Pagolu Photo Credit: Internet

Do You Know Allu Arjun's Wife Sneha Reddy Is A Working Woman? Allu Aravind Reveals Interesting Information!

The story is about a middle-class guy based out in Vijayawada, who works as a librarian and wants to become a writer. He tries hard and borrows Rs 3 Lakh from moneylenders to publish his book. While not one of his published books gets sold, another book by his name gets released in the market and gains popularity. Padmabhushan is overwhelmed by the popularity he gets through the book he didn't write. What happens next is to be seen on the big screen.

During one of his recent interactions, Suhas was quoted saying that he missed an opportunity to work with his two favourites Allu Arjun and director Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise. He shared, "I auditioned for the character Jagadeesh played as Allu Arjun's friend in Pushpa. I tried my best but couldn't get through the opportunity.

Sundeep Kishan:

Suhas recollected one of his memorable moments when he received a Filmfare award from Allu Arjun himself for 'Colour Photo.' Suhas appeared in short films and made his way to supporting roles. He then starred as a main hero in his friend, writer-director Sandeep Raj's 'Colour Photo.' The movie won a National Film Award.

He appeared in films like Padi Padi Leche Manasu, Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Majili, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, Family Drama, and Hit: The Second Case, among others. He will be next seen in Anandarao Adventures.