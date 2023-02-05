Actor Suhas Auditioned & Failed For THIS Role Alongside Allu Arjun In Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise, Read On!

Actor
Suhas,
who
carved
a
niche
for
himself
in
the
Tollywood
film
industry
today
has
started
very
small.
His
hard
work
and
talent
got
him
several
opportunities
which
he
used
to
escalate
his
career.
His
latest
movie
is
a
family
comedy-drama
titled
'Writer
Padmabhushan',
which
hit
the
screens
on
February
3
with
positive
reviews.
The
story
is
about
a
middle-class
guy
based
out
in
Vijayawada,
who
works
as
a
librarian
and
wants
to
become
a
writer.
He
tries
hard
and
borrows
Rs
3
Lakh
from
moneylenders
to
publish
his
book.
While
not
one
of
his
published
books
gets
sold,
another
book
by
his
name
gets
released
in
the
market
and
gains
popularity.
Padmabhushan
is
overwhelmed
by
the
popularity
he
gets
through
the
book
he
didn't
write.
What
happens
next
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
During
one
of
his
recent
interactions,
Suhas
was
quoted
saying
that
he
missed
an
opportunity
to
work
with
his
two
favourites
Allu
Arjun
and
director
Sukumar
for
Pushpa:
The
Rise.
He
shared,
"I
auditioned
for
the
character
Jagadeesh
played
as
Allu
Arjun's
friend
in
Pushpa.
I
tried
my
best
but
couldn't
get
through
the
opportunity.
Suhas
recollected
one
of
his
memorable
moments
when
he
received
a
Filmfare
award
from
Allu
Arjun
himself
for
'Colour
Photo.'
Suhas
appeared
in
short
films
and
made
his
way
to
supporting
roles.
He
then
starred
as
a
main
hero
in
his
friend,
writer-director
Sandeep
Raj's
'Colour
Photo.'
The
movie
won
a
National
Film
Award.
He
appeared
in
films
like
Padi
Padi
Leche
Manasu,
Agent
Sai
Srinivasa
Athreya,
Majili,
Uma
Maheswara
Ugra
Roopasya,
Family
Drama,
and
Hit:
The
Second
Case,
among
others.
He
will
be
next
seen
in
Anandarao
Adventures.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 20:26 [IST]