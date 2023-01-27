Actor Suriya's Telugu Dubbing Artist A Srinivasa Murthy Dies Due To Ill-Health
Popular
Tollywood
dubbing
artist
A
Srinivasa
Murthy,
died
due
to
age-related
issues
on
January
27
in
Chennai.
The
man
is
the
man
behind
actor
Suriya's
powerful
voice
in
all
of
his
Telugu
dubbing
films.
A
Srinivasa
Murthy
started
his
career
as
a
dubbing
artist
by
lending
his
voice
to
villain
character
roles.
He
began
working
in
the
industry
in
the
1990s
and
became
popular
for
rendering
voice
to
Action
King
Arjun
Sarja
for
'Oke
Okkadu.'
He
also
dubbed
for
Telugu
dubbing
of
Tamil
actors
Ajith
and
Chiyaan
Vikram.
He
received
wide
recognition
and
appreciation
for
his
work
when
he
dubbed
in
three
variations
for
Vikram
in
Shankar's
'Aparichithudu.'
He
was
also
the
voice
for
Upendra
for
all
of
his
Telugu
films.
Srinivasa
Murthy
worked
across
all
the
southern
film
industries.
In
addition,
Srinivasa
Murthy
also
dubbed
for
Mohanlal
in
Telugu
and
Kannada.
He
was,
however,
a
permanent
choice
by
the
makers
to
dub
for
Suriya's
films,
through
which
he
became
quite
popular.
Srinivasa
Murthy
is
the
son
of
veteran
singer
AVN
Murthy.
