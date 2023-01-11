Thegimpu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Ajith
Kumar's
Thunivu,
one
of
the
most-awaited
films
of
the
year
has
clashed
with
Vijay's
Varisu
at
the
Pongal
box
office.
Both
movies
are
getting
raving
reviews
and
fans
are
content
with
the
film's
performance.
Thunivu
marks
the
third
collaboration
of
writer-director
H
Vinoth.
The
movie's
dubbed
version
is
released
in
Telugu
as
Thegimpu.
Hours
after
the
theatrical
release,
several
illegal
websites
have
started
to
copy
the
content
of
the
movie
and
shared
it
online
across
social
media
platforms.
These
websites
allow
the
user
to
view
the
content
through
links
and
download
them.
The
movie
is
the
story
of
a
gangster
Radha.
He
and
his
team
plot
to
rob
a
bank
and
get
trapped
in
a
plot
laid
by
another
mysterious
person
named
Dark
Devil.
The
police
lead
a
operation
to
nab
the
dark
devil.
What
happens
next
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Ajith
Thegimpu
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
movie
stars
Manju
Warrier,
Samuthirakani,
Pavani
Reddy,
John
Kokken,
Mamathi
Chari,
Veera,
Bagavathi
Perumal,
GM
Sundar,
Ajay,
Prem
Kumar,
Mahanadi
Shankar,
Ciby
Bhuvana
Chandran,
Chirag
Jani,
Nayana
Sai
and
GP
Muthu
among
others
in
important
roles.
Thegimpu's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Nirav
Shah
and
edited
by
Vijay
Velukutty.
Ghibran
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
for
the
film.
Thegimpu
is
a
production
venture
of
Boney
Kapoor's
Bayview
Projects
LLP
Zee
Studios.
Udhayanidhi
Stalin's
Red
Giant
Movies
distributed
the
movie.
Thunivu
aka
Thegimpu
is
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
200
Crore.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 16:12 [IST]