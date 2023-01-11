Thegimpu Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

The movie is the story of a gangster Radha. He and his team plot to rob a bank and get trapped in a plot laid by another mysterious person named Dark Devil.

Thegimpu Photo Credit: Internet

Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, one of the most-awaited films of the year has clashed with Vijay's Varisu at the Pongal box office. Both movies are getting raving reviews and fans are content with the film's performance.

Thunivu marks the third collaboration of writer-director H Vinoth. The movie's dubbed version is released in Telugu as Thegimpu. Hours after the theatrical release, several illegal websites have started to copy the content of the movie and shared it online across social media platforms. These websites allow the user to view the content through links and download them.

Ajith Thegimpu Photo Credit: Internet

The movie stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani, Pavani Reddy, John Kokken, Mamathi Chari, Veera, Bagavathi Perumal, GM Sundar, Ajay, Prem Kumar, Mahanadi Shankar, Ciby Bhuvana Chandran, Chirag Jani, Nayana Sai and GP Muthu among others in important roles.

Thegimpu's cinematography was handled by Nirav Shah and edited by Vijay Velukutty. Ghibran composed the entire soundtrack for the film. Thegimpu is a production venture of Boney Kapoor's Bayview Projects LLP Zee Studios. Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies distributed the movie. Thunivu aka Thegimpu is made on a budget of Rs 200 Crore.