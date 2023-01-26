Alleged Lovers Aditi-Siddharth Pose With Newly-Engaged Sharwanand & Rakshita, Did They Just Made It Official?

The duo, allegedly dating each other since 2021 were spotted as a couple at the event, wishing good luck to their 'Maha Samudram' co-star.

Tollywood young actor, one of the most eligible bachelors, Sharwanand finally is set to tie the knot with a USA-based techie from Hyderabad, Rakshita Reddy. The 38-year-old actor hailing from a business family got engaged in a star-studded event on January 26. The who's who of the Tollywood fraternity was spotted at the engagement party.

Sharwanand Engagement Photo Credit: Internet

However, who stole the limelight among a slew of other guests are none other than pan-India actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. The duo, allegedly dating each other since 2021 were spotted as a couple at the event, wishing good luck to their 'Maha Samudram' co-star.

Although the couple was spotted together many a time in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, none of them commented on their relationship. Recently, on Aditi Rao Hydari's birthday, Siddharth's birthday wish calling her a queen kind of confirmed the news, and the fans of both actors are now happy for getting clarity. Going by the pictures, Aditi and Siddharth were happy and cheerful while posing with the newly engaged couple Sharwanand and Rakshita Reddy.

Aditi Rao Hydari Siddharth Photo Credit: Internet

Sharwanand's marriage is another one in the inter-caste marriages that took place in the industry following Ram Charan-Upasana, and Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy, among others.

Earlier in the day, Sharwanand took to his social media handles to share a set of pictures from the engagement party.

Sharwanand Rakshita Reddy Photo Credit: Gallery

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana, Tarun, Srikanth, Vadde Naveen, Allari Naresh, and wife Virupa, Sai Ram Shankar and wife, Nagarjuna and Amala, Akkineni Akhil, Dil Raju, SS Karthikeya, China Babu, Swapna of Vyjayanthi Movies, Rana Daggubati, Naga Shaurya, Vennela Kishore, Raja Gowtham, Hanu Raghavapudi among others were spotted at the event.

Professionally, Sharwanand recently scored a hit with 'Oke Oka Jeevitham' starring Amala Akkineni, Priyadarshi, and Vennela Kishore.