Alleged Lovers Aditi-Siddharth Pose With Newly-Engaged Sharwanand & Rakshita, Did They Just Made It Official?

Tollywood
young
actor,
one
of
the
most
eligible
bachelors,
Sharwanand
finally
is
set
to
tie
the
knot
with
a
USA-based
techie
from
Hyderabad,
Rakshita
Reddy.
The
38-year-old
actor
hailing
from
a
business
family
got
engaged
in
a
star-studded
event
on
January
26.
The
who's
who
of
the
Tollywood
fraternity
was
spotted
at
the
engagement
party.
Sharwanand
Engagement
Photo
Credit:
Internet
However,
who
stole
the
limelight
among
a
slew
of
other
guests
are
none
other
than
pan-India
actors
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
and
Siddharth.
The
duo,
allegedly
dating
each
other
since
2021
were
spotted
as
a
couple
at
the
event,
wishing
good
luck
to
their
'Maha
Samudram'
co-star.
Although
the
couple
was
spotted
together
many
a
time
in
Mumbai,
Bengaluru,
Chennai,
and
Hyderabad,
none
of
them
commented
on
their
relationship.
Recently,
on
Aditi
Rao
Hydari's
birthday,
Siddharth's
birthday
wish
calling
her
a
queen
kind
of
confirmed
the
news,
and
the
fans
of
both
actors
are
now
happy
for
getting
clarity.
Going
by
the
pictures,
Aditi
and
Siddharth
were
happy
and
cheerful
while
posing
with
the
newly
engaged
couple
Sharwanand
and
Rakshita
Reddy.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
Siddharth
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Sharwanand's
marriage
is
another
one
in
the
inter-caste
marriages
that
took
place
in
the
industry
following
Ram
Charan-Upasana,
and
Allu
Arjun-Sneha
Reddy,
among
others.
Earlier
in
the
day,
Sharwanand
took
to
his
social
media
handles
to
share
a
set
of
pictures
from
the
engagement
party.
Sharwanand
Rakshita
Reddy
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Megastar
Chiranjeevi,
Ram
Charan,
Upasana,
Tarun,
Srikanth,
Vadde
Naveen,
Allari
Naresh,
and
wife
Virupa,
Sai
Ram
Shankar
and
wife,
Nagarjuna
and
Amala,
Akkineni
Akhil,
Dil
Raju,
SS
Karthikeya,
China
Babu,
Swapna
of
Vyjayanthi
Movies,
Rana
Daggubati,
Naga
Shaurya,
Vennela
Kishore,
Raja
Gowtham,
Hanu
Raghavapudi
among
others
were
spotted
at
the
event.
Professionally,
Sharwanand
recently
scored
a
hit
with
'Oke
Oka
Jeevitham'
starring
Amala
Akkineni,
Priyadarshi,
and
Vennela
Kishore.