Anchor Lasya Baby Shower: From Bigg Boss Geetu To Small Screen Celebs, A Peek Into The Guest List!

Galatta Geetu At Lasya's baby shower

Bigg Boss 6 Telugu fame Galatta Geetu was seen at the event sharing a warm moment with Lasya. She wished the best to Lasya and took to her Instagram account to share a cute video of them from the event. She wrote, "a beautiful soul coming from another soul. I love you so much ka."

Dethadi Harika At The Babyshower

Another Bigg Boss 6 Telugu contestant Dethadi Harika, a television presenter and anchor, was friends with Lasya for a very long time. She was also spotted at the do, where they both posed some cute pictures.

TV serial actors at the event

Telugu television serial actors including Sushma Kiron, Sreevani, Shiva, and others were present with their families for the baby shower

Welcome Board

Lasya was popular for her music shows on a popular TV channel where she co-hosted with anchor Ravi. They are a successful pair professionally and people had wondered if they would marry each other. However, when Lasya introduced Manjunath as her beau, it surprised many. On the other hand, at the same time, Lasya indirectly alleged harassment from anchor Ravi, who is married and has a daughter by then.