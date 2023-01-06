Anchor Lasya Baby Shower: From Bigg Boss Geetu To Small Screen Celebs, A Peek Into The Guest List!

Anchor
Lasya
Manjunath,
who
got
married
to
his
long-time
beau
Manjunath
Chillale
in
2017
is
a
mother
of
a
boy.
The
anchor,
however,
got
pregnant
again.
The
family
and
friends
of
Lasya
have
recently
held
a
traditional
baby
shower
event
for
her.
Pictures
from
the
event
are
now
going
viral
on
the
internet.
Lasya
and
Manjunath
are
parents
to
a
four-year-old
boy
whom
they
refer
to
as
Junnu.
Although
Lasya
is
inactive
on
Television
shows,
she
and
her
husband
run
a
YouTube
channel
which
is
quite
successful.
The
couple
have
become
pregnant
again
and
are
expecting
a
child
very
soon.
The
who's
who
of
the
Telugu
television
and
serial
industries
have
come
down
to
wish
the
soon-to-be
parents
to
the
colourful
event.
Galatta
Geetu
At
Lasya's
baby
shower
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
fame
Galatta
Geetu
was
seen
at
the
event
sharing
a
warm
moment
with
Lasya.
She
wished
the
best
to
Lasya
and
took
to
her
Instagram
account
to
share
a
cute
video
of
them
from
the
event.
She
wrote,
"a
beautiful
soul
coming
from
another
soul.
I
love
you
so
much
ka."
Dethadi
Harika
At
The
Babyshower
Another
Bigg
Boss
6
Telugu
contestant
Dethadi
Harika,
a
television
presenter
and
anchor,
was
friends
with
Lasya
for
a
very
long
time.
She
was
also
spotted
at
the
do,
where
they
both
posed
some
cute
pictures.
TV
serial
actors
at
the
event
Telugu
television
serial
actors
including
Sushma
Kiron,
Sreevani,
Shiva,
and
others
were
present
with
their
families
for
the
baby
shower
Welcome
Board
Lasya
was
popular
for
her
music
shows
on
a
popular
TV
channel
where
she
co-hosted
with
anchor
Ravi.
They
are
a
successful
pair
professionally
and
people
had
wondered
if
they
would
marry
each
other.
However,
when
Lasya
introduced
Manjunath
as
her
beau,
it
surprised
many.
On
the
other
hand,
at
the
same
time,
Lasya
indirectly
alleged
harassment
from
anchor
Ravi,
who
is
married
and
has
a
daughter
by
then.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 18:46 [IST]