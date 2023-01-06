Anchor Sreemukhi Set To Get Hitched To A Hyderabad Businessman Very Soon? Deets Inside!

Anchor
Sreemukhi
needs
no
introduction
to
the
Telugu-speaking
viewers
of
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana.
Starting
her
career
small,
Sreemukhi
emerged
as
one
of
the
reckoning
anchors
of
the
Telugu
Television
industry.
Taking
over
the
iconic
Suma,
Sreemukhi
gained
stardom
and
popularity
through
her
personality,
smile,
attractiveness,
and
cheerful
attitude.
After
starting
as
a
Television
presenter,
Sreemukhi
appeared
in
the
role
of
Allu
Arjun's
sister
in
Julayi,
directed
by
Trivikram
Srinivas.
The
movie
got
her
adequate
recognition
and
offers
poured
in.
She
is
also
part
of
a
romantic
drama
film
titled
Prema
Ishq
Kaadhal,
a
coming-of-age
movie.
Over
the
years,
Sreemukhi
carved
herself
a
place
and
is
one
of
the
highest-paid
Television
show
hosts.
Sreemukhi
enjoys
a
huge
fanbase
among
Telugu
people.
She
travels
to
organize
shows
and
film
events
across
India,
Dubai,
the
USA,
Canada,
Australia,
and
the
UK
and
shares
her
experiences
through
a
YouTube
channel.
She
is
now
in
news
for
her
alleged
wedding
speculation.
The
beautiful
girl
is
now
said
to
have
been
considering
tying
the
knot
to
a
Hyderabad-based
businessman.
Although
there
is
no
official
confirmation
of
the
news,
a
rumour
as
such
has
been
going
around
in
the
industry.
Sreemukhi
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
29-year-old
is
known
for
her
collaboration
with
anchors
Pradeep
Machiraju,
Ravi,
and
Avinash
among
others.
She
is
also
one
of
the
contestants
of
Telugu
TV's
biggest
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss
Telugu.
She
is
currently
hosting
Bigg
Boss
Jodi,
a
dance
reality
show
where
ex-contestants
of
the
Bigg
Boss
show
participate.
Veteran
actress
Radha
has
been
roped
in
as
one
of
the
judges
of
the
dance
reality
show.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 15:44 [IST]