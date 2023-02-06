Bhanupriya Reveals Suffering From Memory Loss Since Two Years, Says 'Can't Memorize Dialogues'

Yesteryear
actress
Bhanupriya,
who
is
living
in
Chennai
with
her
mother
and
brother
has
recently
revealed
shocking
information.
The
actress,
who
resorted
to
playing
character
roles
in
several
movies
and
television
shows
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
is
suffering
from
memory
loss.
In
a
recent
interview
with
a
YouTube
news
channel,
Bhanupriya
spoke
at
length
about
her
second
innings
and
present
condition.
The
actress
lost
her
husband
two
years
ago
and
since
then
has
been
having
a
tough
time
remembering
things.
"I
am
unable
to
memorize
things
that
I
should
be
doing
and
after
the
shot
began,
I
forgot
my
lines
during
one
instance.
This
has
been
happening
for
about
two
years," said
Bhanupriya
when
the
interviewer
asked
her
about
her
current
work.
"Actress
Radha
came
down
to
my
home
to
check
on
me
three
years
ago
when
there
were
rumours
about
my
ill
health.
I
and
my
husband
were
also
not
divorced.
There
are
several
rumours
about
the
same
but
I
don't
want
to
address
them
now
since
the
person
is
no
more," added
Bhanupriya,
who
also
mentioned
that
she
was
not
invited
to
be
part
of
the
80's
get-togethers
of
the
actors
and
actresses.
A
humble
person
that
she
continues
to
be,
Bhanupriya
also
mentioned
that
she
is
someone
who
prefers
to
be
at
home
and
spend
time
reading,
listening
to
music,
and
doing
her
chores,
which
is
keeping
her
busy.
Sharing
some
information
about
her
only
daughter
Abhinaya,
she
said
that
her
daughter
is
pursuing
a
degree
in
Science
at
a
university
in
London.
Bhanupriya
was
last
seen
in
an
insignificant
role
in
Sandhya
Raju's
'Naatyam',
a
dance-based
film,
which
received
a
National
award.
However,
Bhanupriya
expressed
her
dissatisfaction
with
the
role
she
portrayed
and
said
that
her
fans
and
well-wishers
texted
her
on
WhatsApp
asking
her
not
to
do
such
roles.
