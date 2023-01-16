From Mercedes Benz To KIA & Thar, Take A Look At Bigg Boss Telugu Fame Himaja's Luxury Car Collection

Bigg
Boss
3
Telugu
fame
Himaja,
who
is
popular
as
a
television
actress
in
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states
is
again
in
news
for
adding
another
car
to
her
existing
luxury
car
collection.
The
actress
rose
to
popularity
by
portraying
female
lead
characters
in
a
couple
of
serials
before
participating
in
the
Bigg
Boss
season.
Himaja,
after
coming
out
from
the
show
has
gained
a
massive
fanbase.
She
is
also
part
of
several
Tollywood
movies.
Himaja
is
known
for
her
expensive
lifestyle
and
is
an
enthusiast
for
fancy
wheels.
She
likes
to
splurge
money
on
cars.
For
this
year's
Sankranthi,
the
actress-turned-influencer
has
bought
a
luxury
KIA
car
for
her
family.
The
car
is
an
SUV
model,
and
starts
from
Rs
30.99
Lakh
and
up
to
Rs
37
Lakh
ex-showroom.
Himaja
Benz
car
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Posting
the
car's
pictures,
Himaja
wrote
on
her
Instagram
with
a
profile
that
reads
'Make
Happiness
A
Habit',
"Happy
Sankranthi
Everyone.
This
is
Sankranthi
Surpise
to
my
Family.
Their
comfort
matters.
And
ofcourse
this
happens
only
with
all
your
wellwishes
and
blessings.
Love
you
all."
(Sic)
Himaja
runs
a
successful
YouTube
channel
and
ensures
that
all
her
professional
and
personal
events
are
shared.
Most
of
her
fans
admire
her
confidence,
individuality,
and
dedication.
She
had
a
rather
troublesome
childhood
as
her
father
took
the
spiritual
path
and
her
mother
struggled
to
make
ends
meet
to
survive
the
family.
Later
on,
Himaja
went
on
to
earn
not
only
popularity
but
also
money.
Himaja
Actress
Photo
Credit:
Internet
By
the
time
Himaja
entered
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
show,
she
owned
a
posh
duplex
house
in
Hyderabad,
which
she
re-modelled
recently.
She
bought
a
Mercedes
Benz
car
first,
and
that
is
when
she
became
the
subject
of
social
media
trolls.
In
response
to
those
trolls
who
bad-mouthed
her
for
buying
a
luxury
car
within
a
short
span,
she
issued
clarification
on
how
she
was
able
to
afford
it.
Himaja
has
a
good
inherited
property
and
is
a
member
of
the
MAA
association
through
which
she
was
able
to
buy
a
car.
In
2022,
Himaja
also
added
Mahindra
Thar
SUV
to
her
existing
collection.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 12:03 [IST]