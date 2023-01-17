Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Is The ONLY Indian Film To Feature In Global Top 10 Box Office Charts!

According to the available information, Waltair Veerayya achieved a unique record on an international platform. The movie is officially the only Indian film to have been featured in the 'Global Top 10 Box Office Charts.'

Waltair Veerayya Poster Photo Credit: Gallery

Megastar Chiranjeevi's mega mass successful film, Waltair Veerayya is running successfully at the box office. The movie, written and directed by Bobby Kolli was released as a Sankranthi feast to the mega fans, with the director trying to showcase the veteran actor in his vintage action and comedy form.

According to the available information, Waltair Veerayya achieved a unique record on an international platform. The movie is officially the only Indian film to have been featured in the 'Global Top 10 Box Office Charts.' The movie stood in the 8th position of the top 10 charts that are raking the moolah.

Check out here:

#WaltairVeerayya has been featured on the Global Top 10 Box Office Charts in the weekend in USA. This indeed is the only Indian movie to get a place on the top 10 list. pic.twitter.com/oKVXTFa2iB — Fukkard (@Fukkard) January 16, 2023

Waltair Veerayya is about a Veerayya, who lives in Jalaripeta and runs an ice factory along with a fishing business. He is met by Seethapathi, a frustrated cop on an assignment to bring Solomon Ceaser, a druglord from Malaysia to India. Veerayya goes on a mission to Malaysia where he has other plans. There is ACP Vikram Sagar, Veerayya's half-brother who gets posted in the area to crack a whip on the smuggling activities.

Waltair Veerayya Photo Credit: Gallery

The movie stars Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in the female lead roles. Bobby Simha made his Telugu debut with the film and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela danced for a special item number called 'Boss Party.' Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, Shakalaka Shankar, Srinivasa Reddy, Nassar, Subbaraju, Prakash Raj, Rajendran, Jayaprakash, Jhansi, Prabhas Sreenu, and Raghu Babu among others in crucial roles.

Arthur A Wilson cranked the camera for Waltair Veerayya which was edited by Niranjan Devaramane. Rockstar DSP composed the film's entire soundtrack and tunes. The album also caught up with the viewers of the movie with a special mention of the background score. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film on a budget of Rs 140 Crore.