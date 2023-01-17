Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Is The ONLY Indian Film To Feature In Global Top 10 Box Office Charts!
According to the available information, Waltair Veerayya achieved a unique record on an international platform. The movie is officially the only Indian film to have been featured in the 'Global Top 10 Box Office Charts.'
According
to
the
available
information,
Waltair
Veerayya
achieved
a
unique
record
on
an
international
platform.
The
movie
is
officially
the
only
Indian
film
to
have
been
featured
in
the
'Global
Top
10
Box
Office
Charts.'
The
movie
stood
in
the
8th
position
of
the
top
10
charts
that
are
raking
the
moolah.
Waltair
Veerayya
is
about
a
Veerayya,
who
lives
in
Jalaripeta
and
runs
an
ice
factory
along
with
a
fishing
business.
He
is
met
by
Seethapathi,
a
frustrated
cop
on
an
assignment
to
bring
Solomon
Ceaser,
a
druglord
from
Malaysia
to
India.
Veerayya
goes
on
a
mission
to
Malaysia
where
he
has
other
plans.
There
is
ACP
Vikram
Sagar,
Veerayya's
half-brother
who
gets
posted
in
the
area
to
crack
a
whip
on
the
smuggling
activities.
Waltair
Veerayya
The
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
and
Catherine
Tresa
in
the
female
lead
roles.
Bobby
Simha
made
his
Telugu
debut
with
the
film
and
Bollywood
actress
Urvashi
Rautela
danced
for
a
special
item
number
called
'Boss
Party.'
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Sapthagiri,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Nassar,
Subbaraju,
Prakash
Raj,
Rajendran,
Jayaprakash,
Jhansi,
Prabhas
Sreenu,
and
Raghu
Babu
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Arthur
A
Wilson
cranked
the
camera
for
Waltair
Veerayya
which
was
edited
by
Niranjan
Devaramane.
Rockstar
DSP
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
tunes.
The
album
also
caught
up
with
the
viewers
of
the
movie
with
a
special
mention
of
the
background
score.
Mythri
Movie
Makers
produced
the
film
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 11:53 [IST]