Bedazzling Remuneration Details Of Telugu Television Anchors Suma, Anasuya & Etc Will Surprise You!

Anchor
Suma
Undoubtedly,
Suma
is
the
top
host
of
the
Telugu
Television
industry
and
the
Tollywood
industry.
She
has
been
working
as
the
show's
host
and
event
emcee
since
time
immemorial.
She
receives
a
payment
of
Rs
2.5
lakh
per
event/show.
Anchor
Sreemukhi
Anchor
Sreemukhi
is
one
of
the
most-followed
show
hosts
in
the
Telugu
TV
industry
on
social
media.
She
enjoys
a
great
fanbase
and
is
often
spotted
hosting
events
overseas.
She
rose
to
popularity
by
co-hosting
with
anchor
Ravi,
her
senior.
She
participated
in
Telugu
TV's
biggest
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss,
and
earned
more
several
fans
after
that.
She
is
the
most-busiest
and
is
in
the
top
game
currently.
She
charges
around
Rs
1
Lakh
and
up
to
Rs
2
Lakh
depending
on
the
event
and
shows.
Anchor
Manjusha
Manjusha,
who
hosts
several
celebrity
interviews
on
the
Telugu
channels
is
another
senior
most
hosts
in
the
industry.
She
is
said
to
charge
about
Rs
50,000
and
above
per
show.
Anchor
Ravi
Beginning
his
career
as
an
RJ,
anchor
Ravi
rose
to
popularity
by
pairing
up
with
anchor
Lasya.
He
has
since
emerged
as
one
of
the
leading
male
hosts
and
works
predominantly
with
Achor
Shreemukhi.
He
is
said
to
have
charged
Rs
1
lakh
for
a
show
held
recently.
Varshini
Sounderajan
Varshini
is
one
of
the
latest
entrants
to
the
Telugu
television
industry.
She
debuted
with
Etv's
popular
show
Jabardasth
and
has
been
reportedly
earning
Rs
30,000
per
episode.
Pradeep
Machiraju
Pradeep
was
around
in
the
Television
industry
for
a
very
long
time.
He
earned
a
name
as
one
of
the
decent
hosts.
He
also
is
a
producer
and
has
bankrolled
several
celebrity
talk
shows.
He
makes
Rs
1
lakh
per
episode,
which
is
the
highest
among
his
male
counterparts.
Anchor
Shyamala
Anchor
Shyamala
is
also
a
senior
host
and
although
she
appeared
in
several
movies
alongside
television
serials
and
shows,
became
popular
by
entering
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
show.
She
earns
about
Rs
50,000
a
day.
Shilpa
Chakraborthy
Shilpa
belongs
to
the
first-generation
anchors
of
the
Telugu
TV
and
film
industries.
She
and
Suma
worked
together,
and
she
distanced
herself
after
her
wedding
to
one
of
the
television
show's
producers
to
begin
a
family
life.
Shilpa,
however,
made
a
comeback
to
the
industry
and
is
now
charging
somewhere
between
Rs
25K
and
50
K
per
show.
Anchor
Rashmi
Rashmi
is
a
popular
anchor
and
television
personality
in
Telugu.
She
made
waves
with
her
dressing
sense
and
entertainment
in
the
Jabardasth
show.
She
earns
about
Rs
1.25
Lakh
and
up
to
Rs
1.75
Lakh
per
episode
and
shows.
Anasuya
Bharadwaj
Anasuya
Bharadwaj
was
a
sensation
when
she
started
hosting
the
Jabardasth
comedy
show
on
ETv.
A
married
woman
with
a
child
by
then,
Anasuya
was
under
the
radar
for
her
costumes
quite
often
and
received
backlash
from
a
section
of
society.
But,
Anasuya
became
quite
popular
leading
her
to
nab
movie
offers.
Anasuya,
a
mother
of
two
boys
now
is
drawing
around
Rs
2
Lakh
per
appearance
and
is
a
busy
character
artist
in
several
upcoming
films
after
Sukumar-Ram
Charan's
Rangasthalam
has
opened
her
new
opportunities.
Soumya
Rao
Following
the
subsequent
exit
of
Anasuya
and
Rashmi
from
Jabardasth,
television
serial
actress
Soumya
Rao
took
over
their
place
to
host
the
comedy
show.
She
is
demanding
about
Rs
60K
per
episode,
reportedly.