Extra Jabardasth Fame Rakesh & Sujatha Exchange Engagement Rings During Skit; Leave Guests & Fans Surprised
The actors met during the shooting of the show and fell in love with each other. In the upcoming episode which will be aired on January 20th, Rakesh was seen presenting an engagement ring to Sujatha, as a token of his lo
The
most
popular
Telugu
TV
comedy
show
Jabardasth's
extension,
Extra
Jabardasth,
is
a
successful
comedy
reality
show
that
produced
several
comedians
in
the
industry.
Comedians
Rakesh
and
Sujatha
are
popular
Jodi
of
the
show,
who
are
a
real-life
couple
as
well.
The
actors
met
during
the
shooting
of
the
show
and
fell
in
love
with
each
other.
In
the
upcoming
episode
which
will
be
aired
on
January
20th,
Rakesh
was
seen
presenting
an
engagement
ring
to
Sujatha,
as
a
token
of
his
love.
According
to
the
promo,
the
upcoming
episode
will
include
several
skits
to
be
performed
by
the
show's
contestants
including
Sujatha,
Rakesh,
Get-up
Srinu,
Naresh,
and
Praveen
among
others.
The
judges
seated
for
the
episode
hosted
by
anchor
Rashmi
are
actress
Khushbhu
and
writer-comedian
Krishna
Bhagavaan.
Rakesh
and
Sujatha
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Towards
the
end
of
the
promo,
it
was
revealed
that
Rakesh
surprised
Sujatha
pleasantly
with
a
gold
ring
box
that
contained
a
couple
of
rings.
The
duo
exchanged
the
rings
in
front
of
full
show
viewers,
judges,
and
other
contestants
amid
cheers.
After
slipping
the
ring
down
her
finger,
Rakesh
gently
kissed
Sujatha
on
her
forehead,
expressing
his
immense
affection
for
her.
The
entire
scene
was
heart-warming
and
fans
of
the
show
and
the
couple
are
excited
about
the
same.
A
few
days
ago,
Rakesh
whisked
away
Sujatha
to
Dubai
along
with
their
close
friends
to
celebrate
her
birthday.
Their
pictures
were
all
over
social
media
and
became
viral.
Sujatha
and
Rakesh
have
been
living
together
and
Rakesh's
mother
is
reportedly
more
than
happy
with
Sujatha
becoming
part
of
the
family.
In
a
recent
interview
with
a
YouTube
news
channel,
Rakesh's
mother
was
quoted
saying,
"My
younger
son
is
married
with
kids
and
I
was
always
worried
about
Rakesh.
Everybody
asked
me
if
Rakesh
would
ever
get
married.
But
Sujatha
is
a
sweet
girl
and
is
like
a
child.
I
love
her."
The
team
of
Jabardasth,
fans,
and
viewers
are
expecting
a
wedding
date
announcement
very
soon.
Sujatha
also
took
part
in
the
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
season
3
as
a
contestant
before
starting
her
own
YouTube
channel.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 15:09 [IST]