K Viswanath Death: A Photo Of Late Filmmaker With SP Balasubrahmanyam & Sirivennela Trends On Twitter!

One stand-out feature of Viswanath's films was his songs and music. The stalwart has a peculiar taste and penchant for the same. His films in collaboration with legendary Playback singer SP Balasubramanyam & Sirivennela

K Viswanath Photo Credit: Internet

Kalatapasvi K Viswanath, who breathed his last on February 2 in Hyderabad, is a legendary personality and another stalwart who belongs to the golden era of the Tollywood industry. With his death, the Tollywood industry was once again pushed into a void.

K Viswanath began working as an audiographer first and then started to assist directors like K Ramnoth and Adurthi Subbarao. Although he wanted to work under K Balachander and Bapu, Viswanath became a director in 1961 with 'Aatma Gowram' starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

Throughout his career spanning five decades, Viswanath made films in Tamil and Hindi apart from Telugu. He made films that uplifted the cultural and traditional values of Telugu people and spoke about issues like caste, colour, disability, gender discrimination, misogyny, alcoholism, and socio-economic challenges through celluloid, which continue to be celebrated as classical films ever made in Telugu.

Viswanath, SPB, Sirivennela Photo Credit: Internet

One stand-out feature of Viswanath's films was his songs and music. The stalwart has a peculiar taste and penchant for the same. His films in collaboration with legendary Playback singer SP Balasubramanyam, his cousin, and lyricist Sirivennela Sitaramasastry have stood out as far as the songs are concerned.

Following the demise of Viswanath, fans of the director, Telugu films, and music have trended a picture of the epic trio on Twitter, which is now going viral on the internet. The trio had come out with extraordinary compositions and films like 'Sirivennela', 'Swarna Kamlam', 'Sruthilayalu', and 'Hailesso' from Subha Sankalpam are great examples.

Check out a Tweet here:

Viswanath, who rose to stardom with 'Sankarabharanam' died on the same date the movie was released 44 years ago. The entire Tollywood from directors Raghavendra Rao to Rajamouli, Megastar Chiranjeevi to younger actors, musicians AR Rahman, Keeravani, and Thaman among others paid emotional tributes to the legend.