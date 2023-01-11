Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli's RRR Loses Out For Best Picture-Non English to Argentina, 1985
The other nominees in the Best picture-non English category were Korean romantic mystery film Decision To Leave, German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, and French-Dutch coming-of-age drama Close.
SS
Rajamouli's
RRR
lost
out
the
Golden
Globe
award
for
the
'best
picture-non
English' to
Argentina's
historical
drama
Argentina,
1985.
It
was
a
bittersweet
moment
for
the
team
of
RRR
as
minutes
earlier
the
movie's
hit
track
Naatu
Naatu
won
the
award
for
the
best
original
song-motion
picture.
Argentina,
1985,
directed
by
Santiago
Mitre,
is
based
on
real
events
and
follows
the
events
surrounding
the
1985
Trial
of
the
Juntas,
which
prosecuted
the
ringleaders
of
Argentina's
last
civil-military
dictatorship.
The
other
nominees
in
the
Best
picture-non
English
category
were
Korean
romantic
mystery
film
Decision
To
Leave,
German
anti-war
drama
All
Quiet
on
the
Western
Front,
and
French-Dutch
coming-of-age
drama
Close.
RRR
follows
a
pre-Independence
fictional
story
woven
around
two
real-life
Indian
revolutionaries
-
Alluri
Sitarama
Raju
and
Komaram
Bheem
-
in
the
1920s.
The
film
stars
Ram
Charan,
Jr
NTR,
Alia
Bhatt,
and
Ajay
Devgn
in
key
roles.
Released
theatrically
last
March,
RRR
reportedly
made
over
Rs
1,200
crore
at
the
global
box
office.
Earlier,
the
film's
Telugu
track
Naatu
Naatu,
composed
by
veteran
music
director
MM
Keeravaani
and
sung
by
Kala
Bhairava
and
Rahul
Sipligunj,
won
the
award
for
best
original
song.
Keeravani
accepted
the
trophy
and
thanked
Rajamouli
for
his
"vision".
The
veteran
music
composer
also
thanked
the
team
behind
the
track
--
choreographer
Prem
Rakshith,
lyricist
Chandrabose,
and
singers
Sipligunj
and
Bhairava.
Other
nominees
in
the
segment
were
Taylor
Swift's
Carolina
(Where
The
Crawdads
Sing),
Ciao
Papa
(Guillermo
del
Toro's
Pinocchio),
Hold
My
Hand
from
Top
Gun:
Maverick,
a
collaboration
between
Lady
Gaga,
BloodPop
and
Benjamin
Rice,
and
Lift
Me
Up
from
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever
by
Tems,
Rihanna,
Ryan
Coogler,
and
Ludwig
Goransson.
RRR,
a
lavishly
mounted
period
epic,
is
the
first
Indian
film
in
over
two
decades
to
be
nominated
for
the
awards.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 10:47 [IST]