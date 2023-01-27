A List Of Tollywood Celebrities At Jabardasth Fame Rocking Rajesh & Jordar Sujatha's Engagement
Sujatha and Rakesh met on the sets of ETV's popular comedy show Jabardasth. They both fell in love with each other and started living together. With the approval of their respective families, they exchanged rings.
Telugu
Television
comedians,
Jabardasth
fame
Rocking
Rajesh,
and
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
fame
Jordar
Sujatha
got
engaged
to
each
other
on
January
27
in
Hyderabad.
Several
small-screen
celebrities
attended
the
traditional
event
that
was
held
among
close
family
relatives
and
friends.
Sujata
and
Rocking
Rajesh
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Jordar
Sujatha
started
her
career
as
a
news
anchor
for
HMTV.
She
rose
to
popularity
by
speaking
in
a
Telangana
accent
and
for
her
freestyle
of
satirical
reporting.
She
got
an
opportunity
to
take
part
in
the
biggest
Telugu
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss
Season
4.
Her
career
and
personal
life
have
seen
a
drastic
change
after
she
participated
in
the
show.
She
and
Rakesh
met
on
the
sets
of
ETV's
popular
comedy
show
Jabardasth.
They
both
fell
in
love
with
each
other
and
started
living
together.
With
the
approval
of
their
respective
families,
they
exchanged
engagement
rings.
Rocking
Rajesh
Jordar
Sujatha
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Minister
for
Tourism
of
Andhra
Pradesh,
RK
Roja,
Anchor
Anasuya,
program
coordinator
Praveena,
anchor
Ravi,
Adhire
Abhi,
Srivani,
Praveen,
and
Chalaki
Chanti
among
others
attended
the
event
to
wish
the
couple
good
luck.
Rajesh's
mother
is
very
fond
of
Sujatha
and
is
more
than
happy
with
her
as
a
daughter-in-law.
Rajesh
is
her
elder
son
and
she
was
upset
that
he
avoided
marriage
for
a
very
long
time.
Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 20:48 [IST]