    A List Of Tollywood Celebrities At Jabardasth Fame Rocking Rajesh & Jordar Sujatha's Engagement

    Sujatha and Rakesh met on the sets of ETV's popular comedy show Jabardasth. They both fell in love with each other and started living together. With the approval of their respective families, they exchanged rings.
    Telugu Television comedians, Jabardasth fame Rocking Rajesh, and Bigg Boss Telugu fame Jordar Sujatha got engaged to each other on January 27 in Hyderabad. Several small-screen celebrities attended the traditional event that was held among close family relatives and friends.

    Jordar Sujatha started her career as a news anchor for HMTV. She rose to popularity by speaking in a Telangana accent and for her freestyle of satirical reporting. She got an opportunity to take part in the biggest Telugu reality show, Bigg Boss Season 4. Her career and personal life have seen a drastic change after she participated in the show.

    She and Rakesh met on the sets of ETV's popular comedy show Jabardasth. They both fell in love with each other and started living together. With the approval of their respective families, they exchanged engagement rings.

    Minister for Tourism of Andhra Pradesh, RK Roja, Anchor Anasuya, program coordinator Praveena, anchor Ravi, Adhire Abhi, Srivani, Praveen, and Chalaki Chanti among others attended the event to wish the couple good luck.

    Rajesh's mother is very fond of Sujatha and is more than happy with her as a daughter-in-law. Rajesh is her elder son and she was upset that he avoided marriage for a very long time.

    Story first published: Friday, January 27, 2023, 20:48 [IST]
