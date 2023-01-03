Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Actress-Politician Roja REJECTS The Talk Show Offer; Here's What We Know!

Roja and NBK Photo Credit: Internet

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all over the news these days for his most successful talk show for Aha Video, Unstoppable. The talk show's season 2 is progressing with great viewership and positive response from the public and subscribers. The talk show showcased Balayya's new and unknown avatar to his fans and the public, which they loved so much.

The talk show's second season has so many prominent guests on the Unstoppable couch and is remarkable for having pan-India star Prabhas over. The show has spread red carpet to personalities from the film and political circles. It began with a bang as former chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and his son, Balakrishna's son-in-law Nara Lokesh occupied the seats. The combinations set by the program producers are taking the fans by surprise and they have no complaints.

While the latest guests to grace the couch was none other than power star Pawan Kalyan, along with his friend and director Trivikram Srinivas, the makers are rushing with the post-production works to premiere the episode for Sankranthi festival, as a treat to the PSPK fans.

Roja Photo Credit: Gallery

However, news of actress Roja, who is now a Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement in Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, Andhra Pradesh, a nemesis of Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, has reportedly rejected the offer to take part in the talk show, has surfaced.Digging deep, we hear that Roja had said, "I have been invited to the talk show but I think otherwise about it. The host tried to project that senior NTR, Balakrishna's father and Chandrababu Naidu's father-in-law, was not backstabbed by Chandrababu, through his episode. I condemn this as everyone is aware of how Chandrababu Naidu cheated NTR. As a protest, I turned down the offer," added she.

Bhairava Dweepam Poster Photo Credit: Internet

VK Naresh Announces His Fourth Wedding With Pavitra Lokesh; Reveals Why His Earlier Marriages Didn't Last

She was also quoted saying that she had Assembly sessions to attend in Andhra Pradesh during the same time they invited her over. "Had I gone to the talk show, it might have impacted the party and its stand then, which prompted me not to go for it," said Roja Selvamani.

Balakrishna and Roja have acted in several Telugu films as the lead pair. Their movie titled 'Bhairava Dweepam' was a massive success back then. Roja and Balakrishna were in the initial days of building their careers. Together, they appeared in about seven movies.