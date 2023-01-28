Is Jabardasth Comedian Racha Ravi Critically Injured In A Car Accident? The Actor Clarifies!
Jabardasth comedian Racha Ravi, who rose to popularity with epic punch dialogues was reported to have met with a car accident, which left him with severe injuries. This piece of news has spread like a wildfire all over.
Jabardasth
comedian
Racha
Ravi,
who
rose
to
popularity
by
his
epic
punch
dialogues
was
reported
to
have
met
with
a
car
accident,
which
left
him
with
severe
injuries.
This
piece
of
news
has
spread
like
a
wildfire
all
over
the
internet.
However,
the
truth
is
otherwise
and
came
from
the
actor
himself.
Racha
Ravi
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Racha
Ravi,
commenting
on
the
fake
news
about
his
car
accident
near
Suryapet
clarified
on
January
28
that
he
was
sorry
to
disappoint
the
newsmakers
to
have
been
happy
and
healthy.
According
to
the
sources,
Racha
Ravi
was
met
with
an
accident
near
Suryapet
on
NH
65.
The
reports
that
claimed
the
accident
information
stated
that
the
comedian
was
severely
injured.
However,
Ravi
mentioned
that
he
is
sound
and
safe.
"I
have
not
been
in
any
car
accident
since
I
traveled
by
air
on
a
flight
from
Pune
to
Hyderabad.
I
completed
shooting
for
a
film
and
back
home.
I
am
also
going
to
attend
the
success
meet
of
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya."
Racha
Ravi
is
one
of
the
new-age
comedians
in
Telugu,
who
was
introduced
to
the
industry
by
the
popular
comedy
reality
show
on
ETV,
Jabardasth.
He
acted
in
films
like
Raja
The
Great,
Nene
Raju
Nene
Mantri,
Sathamanam
Bhavathi,
Okka
Kshanam,
MCA,
Kalyana
Vaibhogame,
Konda
Polam,
and
a
few
more.
However,
his
stardom
increased
after
playing
a
prominent
role
in
Varun
Tej-starrer
'Gaddalakonda
Ganesh.'
Racha
Ravi
Jabardasth
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
He
is
an
MBA
graduate
and
belongs
to
Hanamkonda,
Telangana.
His
interest
in
films,
acting,
and
comedy
led
him
to
audition
for
the
Jabardasth
show
in
which
he
performed
tens
of
skits,
which
enthralled
the
viewers.
Before
that,
he
debuted
on
Telugu
TV
through
Gemini's
entertainment
program
called
'Once
More
Please',
which
featured
Udaya
Bhanu
as
the
anchor.
Due
to
a
lack
of
opportunities
he
joined
a
position
at
Warangal
Municipal
Corporation
and
worked
under
IAS
Smita
Sabarwal.
Racha
Ravi
debuted
in
Tollywood
with
director
Teja's
'Veyyi
Abadhalu.'Racha
Ravi
also
gained
a
decent
fanbase
through
the
show
and
his
acting
abilities.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 12:03 [IST]