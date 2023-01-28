Is Jabardasth Comedian Racha Ravi Critically Injured In A Car Accident? The Actor Clarifies!

Jabardasth comedian Racha Ravi, who rose to popularity with epic punch dialogues was reported to have met with a car accident, which left him with severe injuries. This piece of news has spread like a wildfire all over.

Jabardasth comedian Racha Ravi, who rose to popularity by his epic punch dialogues was reported to have met with a car accident, which left him with severe injuries. This piece of news has spread like a wildfire all over the internet. However, the truth is otherwise and came from the actor himself.

Racha Ravi, commenting on the fake news about his car accident near Suryapet clarified on January 28 that he was sorry to disappoint the newsmakers to have been happy and healthy. According to the sources, Racha Ravi was met with an accident near Suryapet on NH 65. The reports that claimed the accident information stated that the comedian was severely injured.

However, Ravi mentioned that he is sound and safe. "I have not been in any car accident since I traveled by air on a flight from Pune to Hyderabad. I completed shooting for a film and back home. I am also going to attend the success meet of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya."

Racha Ravi is one of the new-age comedians in Telugu, who was introduced to the industry by the popular comedy reality show on ETV, Jabardasth. He acted in films like Raja The Great, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Sathamanam Bhavathi, Okka Kshanam, MCA, Kalyana Vaibhogame, Konda Polam, and a few more. However, his stardom increased after playing a prominent role in Varun Tej-starrer 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh.'

He is an MBA graduate and belongs to Hanamkonda, Telangana. His interest in films, acting, and comedy led him to audition for the Jabardasth show in which he performed tens of skits, which enthralled the viewers. Before that, he debuted on Telugu TV through Gemini's entertainment program called 'Once More Please', which featured Udaya Bhanu as the anchor. Due to a lack of opportunities he joined a position at Warangal Municipal Corporation and worked under IAS Smita Sabarwal.

Racha Ravi debuted in Tollywood with director Teja's 'Veyyi Abadhalu.'Racha Ravi also gained a decent fanbase through the show and his acting abilities.