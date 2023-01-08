Is Sensational Sreeleela The Female Lead Opposite Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's OG Film With Sujeeth?

Powerstar
Pawan
Kalyan,
who
is
having
his
diary
full
until
the
end
of
the
year
is
currently
shooting
in
Hyderabad
for
writer-director
Krish
Jagarlamudi's
period
action
drama
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu.
The
movie
is
set
for
a
huge
theatrical
release
on
March
30.
Meanwhile,
the
actor-turned-politician
completed
shooting
for
the
most
successful
and
trending
Telugu
talk
show
'Unstoppable
2
with
NBK,'
for
Aha
OTT.
The
makers
of
the
most
prestigious
Indian
film,
RRR,
DVV
Entertainments,
headed
by
DVV
Danayya
recently
announced
a
movie
with
Pawan
Kalyan
under
the
direction
of
Prabhas'
Saaho
fame
Sujeeth.
The
makers
have
also
revealed
a
poster
of
Pawan
Kalyan,
calling
him
an
OG,
during
the
official
announcement.
The
movie
will
go
on
floors
after
PSPK
completes
filming
for
HHVM.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
actress
Sreeleela,
who
shot
to
overnight
stardom
in
Tollywood
with
Massraja
Ravi
Teja's
action-comedy
film
Dhamaka,
is
being
considered
to
be
roped
in
for
the
film's
female
lead
role.
Sujeeth
is
said
to
have
approached
the
actress
with
the
script,
reportedly.
Sujeeth
last
worked
on
Prabhas'
Saaho
in
2019,
and
this
project
with
Pawan
Kalyan
is
his
next.
PSPK
in
Sujeeths
Film
Referred
to
as
PSPK
29,
the
movie
has
Ravi
K
Chandran
as
the
cinematographer.
The
official
announcement
of
the
rest
of
the
cast
and
crew
is
yet
to
be
revealed.
Meanwhile,
Pawan
Kalyan
is
also
on
board
for
director
Harish
Shankar's
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh
movie.
He
is
said
to
have
given
a
nod
for
director
Surender
Reddy's
film,
which
there
is
no
other
update
about.
Sreeleela
will
next
be
seen
in
Superstar
Mahesh
Babu-Trivikram
Srinivas' SSMB28,
whose
shooting
will
begin
in
February.
In
addition,
the
overnight
star
is
also
flooded
with
overwhelming
opportunities.
