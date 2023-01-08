Is Sensational Sreeleela The Female Lead Opposite Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's OG Film With Sujeeth?

Sreeleela Photo Credit: Internet

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, who is having his diary full until the end of the year is currently shooting in Hyderabad for writer-director Krish Jagarlamudi's period action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie is set for a huge theatrical release on March 30.

Meanwhile, the actor-turned-politician completed shooting for the most successful and trending Telugu talk show 'Unstoppable 2 with NBK,' for Aha OTT. The makers of the most prestigious Indian film, RRR, DVV Entertainments, headed by DVV Danayya recently announced a movie with Pawan Kalyan under the direction of Prabhas' Saaho fame Sujeeth.

The makers have also revealed a poster of Pawan Kalyan, calling him an OG, during the official announcement. The movie will go on floors after PSPK completes filming for HHVM.

According to the latest buzz, actress Sreeleela, who shot to overnight stardom in Tollywood with Massraja Ravi Teja's action-comedy film Dhamaka, is being considered to be roped in for the film's female lead role. Sujeeth is said to have approached the actress with the script, reportedly. Sujeeth last worked on Prabhas' Saaho in 2019, and this project with Pawan Kalyan is his next.

Referred to as PSPK 29, the movie has Ravi K Chandran as the cinematographer. The official announcement of the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is also on board for director Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie. He is said to have given a nod for director Surender Reddy's film, which there is no other update about.

Sreeleela will next be seen in Superstar Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas' SSMB28, whose shooting will begin in February. In addition, the overnight star is also flooded with overwhelming opportunities.