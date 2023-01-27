Jamuna Passes Away: Legendary Telugu Actress Dies At The Age Of 85 Due To Ill Health

Legendary
Telugu
actress
Jamuna,
who
was
suffering
from
age-related
issues,
passed
away
today.
She
is
86
years
old.
Jamuna
is
a
leading
actress
in
Telugu
film
industry.
Actress
Jamuna's
death
has
caused
a
great
sadness
among
the
Telugu
film
industry.
Film
celebrities
and
fans
are
mourning
her
death.
Actress
Jamuna,
who
has
been
acting
in
plays
since
her
childhood,
made
her
debut
as
an
actress
with
the
Telugu
film
Puttilu
which
was
released
in
1953.
Later,
Jamuna
became
popular
among
the
people
by
acting
opposite
leading
actors
of
that
time
like
Rama
Rao
and
Akkineni
in
Telugu.
Jamuna
was
born
in
Hampi
in
the
state
of
Karnataka.
When
she
was
7
years
old,
her
parents
moved
to
Andhra
Pradesh.
After
moving
to
Andhra,
Jamuna
befriended
actress
Savitri.
Jamuna
made
her
debut
as
a
heroine
at
the
age
of
15.
Jamuna's
acting
in
the
stage
play
Maa
Bhumi
got
her
the
chance
in
cinema.
Apart
from
Telugu,
she
has
also
acted
in
Tamil,
Hindi
and
Kannada
language
films.
She
has
acted
in
198
movies
so
far.
She
has
also
won
various
awards
including
Filmfare.
She
has
excelled
not
only
in
cinema
but
also
in
politics.
In
Tamil,
he
has
acted
in
many
films
including
Missyamma,
Thenaliraman,
Kulanthaiyum
Deivamum,
Thangamalai
Ragasiyam,
Bommai
Kalyanam,
Marudhanattu
Veeran.
She
married
college
professor
Ramana
Rao
in
1965.
They
have
a
son
named
Vamsi
and
a
daughter
named
Shravanthi.
Jamuna
lived
in
Hyderabad
with
her
family.
Jamuna's
husband
Ramana
Rao
died
of
a
heart
attack
in
2014.
He
was
also
86
years
old.
Jamuna,
who
joined
the
Congress
party
in
the
1980s,
was
elected
as
a
Lok
Sabha
MP
from
the
Rajahmundry
constituency
in
1989.
After
that,
She
quit
politics
but
campaigned
for
the
Bharatiya
Janata
Party
in
the
1990s.
In
this
case,
the
death
of
actress
Jamuna,
who
has
died
due
to
old
age,
is
seen
as
a
huge
loss
for
the
Telugu
film
industry.