THIS Is How Janaki Kalaganaledu Fame Priyanka Jain Plans To Marry Long Time Beau Shiva Kumar Marihal

Telugu
Television
actress
Priyanka
Jain
aka
Ammulu
of
Mouna
Ragam
is
a
popular
face
among
households
in
Andhra
Pradesh
and
Telangana
states.
The
actress
managed
to
win
the
hearts
of
the
viewers
with
her
performance
as
a
dumb
girl
Ammulu
in
the
highly
successful
serial.
She
was
paired
with
her
now
boyfriend
and
live-in
partner
Shivakumar
Marihal
in
the
serial.
The
25-year-old
actress
has
made
Hyderabad
her
base
following
the
huge
success
she
earned
while
working
in
the
Telugu
Television
soap
operas.
The
duo
has
been
together
ever
since
they
first
met
on
the
sets
of
the
Mouna
Ragam
serial
in
the
year
2017.
They
acted
as
the
lead
pair
and
were
loved
by
the
fans
for
their
performances.
In
real
life
too,
they
both
share
a
cute
bond
which
is
often
displayed
through
their
videos
and
interactions
on
social
media
handles.
Priyanka
also
runs
a
YouTube
channel
where
she
posts
about
her
work,
daily
updates,
promotional
content,
her
travels,
and
more
with
Shivakumar.
With
their
colleagues
and
friends
Amardeep
Chowdary
and
Tejaswini
Gowda
tying
the
knot
recently,
it
is
now
expected
that
Priyanka
and
Marihal
will
join
the
bandwagon
soon.
However,
looks
like
the
very
much-in-love
couple
is
in
no
mood
to
get
married
amid
pomp
and
elaborate
festivities
but
will
rather
choose
to
opt
for
a
registered
marriage.
Priyanka
Jain
Shivakumar
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Spilling
beans
about
the
same,
Manju
Asrani,
another
serial
actress
said
during
the
Amardeep-Tejaswi's
reception
party,
"People
are
asking
about
your
wedding
and
they
are
excited
about
it.
But
I
will
now
tell
them
your
plans.
These
people
are
going
to
opt
for
a
simple
registered
marriage
without
announcing
it
to
anyone."