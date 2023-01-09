THIS Is How Janaki Kalaganaledu Fame Priyanka Jain Plans To Marry Long Time Beau Shiva Kumar Marihal

Priyanka Jain Shivakumar Photo Credit: Gallery

Telugu Television actress Priyanka Jain aka Ammulu of Mouna Ragam is a popular face among households in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. The actress managed to win the hearts of the viewers with her performance as a dumb girl Ammulu in the highly successful serial. She was paired with her now boyfriend and live-in partner Shivakumar Marihal in the serial.

The 25-year-old actress has made Hyderabad her base following the huge success she earned while working in the Telugu Television soap operas. The duo has been together ever since they first met on the sets of the Mouna Ragam serial in the year 2017. They acted as the lead pair and were loved by the fans for their performances.

In real life too, they both share a cute bond which is often displayed through their videos and interactions on social media handles. Priyanka also runs a YouTube channel where she posts about her work, daily updates, promotional content, her travels, and more with Shivakumar.

With their colleagues and friends Amardeep Chowdary and Tejaswini Gowda tying the knot recently, it is now expected that Priyanka and Marihal will join the bandwagon soon. However, looks like the very much-in-love couple is in no mood to get married amid pomp and elaborate festivities but will rather choose to opt for a registered marriage.

Priyanka Jain Shivakumar Photo Credit: Gallery

Spilling beans about the same, Manju Asrani, another serial actress said during the Amardeep-Tejaswi's reception party, "People are asking about your wedding and they are excited about it. But I will now tell them your plans. These people are going to opt for a simple registered marriage without announcing it to anyone."

During the entire episode of the actress' speech, Priyanka was right beside her giggling while Shivakumar is the one capturing the video.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar has been doing several projects and Priyanka is rocking as Janaki in the Janaki Kalaganaledu serial with Amardeep Chowdary and Raasi.