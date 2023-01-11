Golden Globes 2023: "Love You Tarak Sir But Never Do That Accent Again," Urge Jr NTR Fans

Jr NTR shared his opinion about RRR, his marvel dreams, and much more during his interaction, all in a properly trained accent. However, a section of his fans from India is unhappy about this.

Indian cinema's pride, SS Rajmouli's directorial Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) has started ringing Oscar bells for the movie and the entire team beginning with the big win at The Golden Globe Awards 2023 held in Los Angeles.

Jr NTR At Golden Globes Photo Credit: Internet

One of the most watched songs of the year 'Naatu Naatu' won the award for the Best Original Song category at the ceremony. RRR's music composer MM Keeravani received the award on the stage in front of technicians and filmmakers from all over the globe; amid cheers and encouragement. It was not only a proud moment for Indian cinema as a whole but quite a moment for Telugu people and south-cinema. Naatu Naatu, therefore, becomes the first Telugu song to win the honor.

During the event when Jr NTR walked the red carpet, he was asked to give a one-on-one byte to one of the hosts called Mark, of Variety, who was taken by surprise when Jr NTR wished him happy birthday and handed over a small gift.

Ram Charan Jr NTR At Golden Globes Photo Credit: Internet

Apparently, Jr NTR, who landed in the USA almost a month ago with his wife and sons has brushed up his English accent over time. He made a dashing entry to the red carpet along with Ram Charan, MM Keeravani, Rajamouli, and their respective partners to the venue where the wonderful event unfolded.

Jr NTR shared his opinion about RRR, his marvel dreams, and much more during his interaction, all in a properly trained accent. However, a section of his fans from India is unhappy about this. While his effort could be seen, his accent became a separate topic of discussion.

Check out some of the tweets here:

He should have replied in normal Indian accent. There is nothing wrong in Indian accent. This "act" only pushes the notion that American and British accents are the only correct way to speak English.

Interestingly when he speaks Hindi, it's with some Telugu accent which is fine. — Not sure 🤷 (@SevenHeavens14) January 11, 2023

Accent😆..... Copying might ridicule our originality — Neha Upadhyay (@Neha_Nature173) January 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Actor Ram Charan also spoke on the same occasion in English which is with an accent but he didn't get as many different comments that Jr NTR has got, as far as the accent is concerned. While the family of Rajamouli and MM Keeravani were present during the event, 'Naatu Naatu' song's lyricist Chandrabose and singers Rahul Silingunj and Kaala Bhairava were nowhere to be seen during the entire USA episode of the RRR.