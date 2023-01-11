Golden Globes 2023: "Love You Tarak Sir But Never Do That Accent Again," Urge Jr NTR Fans

Indian
cinema's
pride,
SS
Rajmouli's
directorial
Rise
Roar
Revolt
(RRR)
has
started
ringing
Oscar
bells
for
the
movie
and
the
entire
team
beginning
with
the
big
win
at
The
Golden
Globe
Awards
2023
held
in
Los
Angeles.
Jr
NTR
At
Golden
Globes
Photo
Credit:
Internet
One
of
the
most
watched
songs
of
the
year
'Naatu
Naatu'
won
the
award
for
the
Best
Original
Song
category
at
the
ceremony.
RRR's
music
composer
MM
Keeravani
received
the
award
on
the
stage
in
front
of
technicians
and
filmmakers
from
all
over
the
globe;
amid
cheers
and
encouragement.
It
was
not
only
a
proud
moment
for
Indian
cinema
as
a
whole
but
quite
a
moment
for
Telugu
people
and
south-cinema.
Naatu
Naatu,
therefore,
becomes
the
first
Telugu
song
to
win
the
honor.
During
the
event
when
Jr
NTR
walked
the
red
carpet,
he
was
asked
to
give
a
one-on-one
byte
to
one
of
the
hosts
called
Mark,
of
Variety,
who
was
taken
by
surprise
when
Jr
NTR
wished
him
happy
birthday
and
handed
over
a
small
gift.
Ram
Charan
Jr
NTR
At
Golden
Globes
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Apparently,
Jr
NTR,
who
landed
in
the
USA
almost
a
month
ago
with
his
wife
and
sons
has
brushed
up
his
English
accent
over
time.
He
made
a
dashing
entry
to
the
red
carpet
along
with
Ram
Charan,
MM
Keeravani,
Rajamouli,
and
their
respective
partners
to
the
venue
where
the
wonderful
event
unfolded.
Jr
NTR
shared
his
opinion
about
RRR,
his
marvel
dreams,
and
much
more
during
his
interaction,
all
in
a
properly
trained
accent.
However,
a
section
of
his
fans
from
India
is
unhappy
about
this.
While
his
effort
could
be
seen,
his
accent
became
a
separate
topic
of
discussion.
Check
out
some
of
the
tweets
here:
He
should
have
replied
in
normal
Indian
accent.
There
is
nothing
wrong
in
Indian
accent.
This
"act" only
pushes
the
notion
that
American
and
British
accents
are
the
only
correct
way
to
speak
English.
Interestingly
when
he
speaks
Hindi,
it's
with
some
Telugu
accent
which
is
fine.
Meanwhile,
Actor
Ram
Charan
also
spoke
on
the
same
occasion
in
English
which
is
with
an
accent
but
he
didn't
get
as
many
different
comments
that
Jr
NTR
has
got,
as
far
as
the
accent
is
concerned.
While
the
family
of
Rajamouli
and
MM
Keeravani
were
present
during
the
event,
'Naatu
Naatu'
song's
lyricist
Chandrabose
and
singers
Rahul
Silingunj
and
Kaala
Bhairava
were
nowhere
to
be
seen
during
the
entire
USA
episode
of
the
RRR.