Jr NTR Met Marvel Studios Executive Victoria Alonso at The Golden Globes After Party; Fans Thrilled!

Tollywood's
young
and
vibrant
actor
Jr
Ntr
AKA
Tarak,
who
is
currently
enjoying
the
success
of
SS
Rajamouli
directorial
RRR's
huge
win
at
the
prestigious
Golden
Globes
2023
is
now
back
in
Hyderabad.
The
actor,
who
rose
to
international
stardom
through
just
one
film
is
basking
in
all
the
glory.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
we
hear
that
the
actor,
who
opened
up
about
wanting
to
be
part
of
the
Marvel
Studios'
productions
was
fortunate
enough
to
bump
into
none
other
than
Marvel
Studios
Executive
Victoria
Alonso.
Tarak
met
Victoria
at
the
after
party
held
in
honour
of
the
winners
of
the
Golden
Globes
2023.
The
duo
reportedly
exchanged
pleasantries
and
had
a
quick
talk.
Victoria
Alonso
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Prior
to
the
awards
event,
Jr
Ntr
and
Ram
Charan
had
spoken
about
their
dream
to
be
part
of
Marvel
series.
When
news
presenters
asked
whom
they
would
want
to
play
in
the
marvel
series,
both
of
them
said
that
they
wanted
to
play
Tony
Stark
AKA
the
Iron
Man.
Fans
are
excited
about
the
news
and
hopeful
that
they
would
get
to
see
the
magic
unfold.
It
is
a
known
fact
that
RRR's
'Naatu
Naatu'
song
won
the
award
for
Best
Original
Track
category.
Film's
music
director
MM
Keeravani
received
the
award
on
the
stage
and
thanked
everybody
who
was
part
of
this
desi
folk
song.
RRR
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
550
Crore
and
earned
about
Rs
1400
Crore
worldwide.
The
movie
also
is
the
first
international
film
to
become
the
highest-grosser
in
Japan,
registering
the
highest
footprints.
SS
Rajamouli
made
Prabhas
a
pan-India
star
with
Baahubali
1
&
2
several
years
ago.
With
RRR,
he
made
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR
global
heroes.
The
movie
also
stars
Alia
Bhatt,
Olivia
Morris,
Samuthirakani,
Rahul
Ramakrishna,
Ajay
Devgn,
and
Shriya
Saran
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
KK
Senthil
Kumar
cranked
the
camera
for
this
film,
and
edited
by
A
Sreekar
Prasad.
