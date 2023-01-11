Jr NTR Spends An OUTRAGEOUS Rs 8 Crore On THIS Accessory. Find Out Everything About It

What
would
you
do
if
you
had
a
stunning
Rs.
8
Crore
in
hand?
In
my
fantasy,
I
would
own
a
villa
or
a
lavish
holiday
or
a
real
estate
ownership
or
all
of
the
above...
But
Tollywood
star
Jr
NTR
splashed
the
amount
on
a
luxury
watch!
Yes.
A
wristwatch!
Since
I
don't
have
that
kind
of
money
anyway,
I
decided
to
dig
deeper
on
what
is
so
special
about
the
watch.
Read
on
to
know
everything
about
it.
Only
106
pieces
of
this
limited
edition
watch
was
manufactured
by
the
international
luxury
brand,
and
one
of
them
is
owned
by
our
very
own
Jr
NTR.
According
to
the
specifications
of
the
wristwatch
on
the
brand's
website,
"The
baseplate
and
the
bridges
are
crafted
of
grade
5
titanium,
a
biocompatible,
highly
corrosion-resistant
and
remarkably
rigid
alloy,
which
enables
the
gear
train
to
function
effortlessly."
The
watch
is
also
designed
and
manufactured
in
a
way
that
it
complements
the
brand's
hyper
car,
Speedtail.
As
far
as
the
design
is
concerned,
the
watch
is
designed
to
represent
a
teardrop.
The
watch's
Speedtail
and
the
lines
also
complement
the
overall
design
by
mimicking
a
water
droplet.
Now
let's
talk
about
the
man
of
the
hour,
Jr
NTR
The
star
is
presently
on
cloud
nine
after
his
recent
Magnum
Opus
RRR
bagged
the
prestigious
Golden
Globe
Award.
It
was
announced
on
Wednesday
that
the
song
Naattu
Naattu
from
the
movie
won
the
Best
Song
Award
under
Motion
Picture
category.
Jr
NTR
along
with
the
rest
of
the
team
took
part
in
the
Golden
Globe
Award
ceremony.
Legendary
composer
MM
Keeravaani
was
presented
the
award
as
he
helmed
the
music
of
RRR.
Directed
by
SS
Rajamouli,
RRR
also
starrer
Ram
Charan
in
the
lead
roles,
while
Alya
Bhatt
played
a
cameo
role.
Ajay
Devgn
played
an
important
character
in
the
historical
fiction.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 12:07 [IST]