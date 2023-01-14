'Just Met God' SS Rajamouli & MM Keeravaani Share Excitement After Meeting THIS Legendary Filmmaker

Director SS Rajamouli and Music Composer MM Keeravaani have shared the picture taken with famous Hollywood director Steven Spielberg on social media.

The Naatu Naatu song was selected in the original song category for the 95th Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster period film RRR is currently garnering global acclaim. Naatu Naatu track RRR made history on January 11 by winning the Golden Globe Award for 'Best Original Song' beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.

Now film director SS Rajamouli has shared a picture of himself with famous Hollywood film director Steven Spielberg on social media. Music composer MM Keeravani is also there in the picture. Rajamouli shared the picture with Spielberg with the caption "I met God".

On the other hand, Keeravani, who shared a picture with Spielberg on Twitter, said, "I had the privilege of meeting the god of movies and told him that I love his movies including DUEL in his ears. And I couldn't believe it when he said he liked Naatu Naatu."

The Naatu Naatu song was selected in the original song category for the 95th Academy Awards. And if the film wins the Oscar, Ram Charan has said that he and Jr. NTR will dance on stage. It is noteworthy that Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipliganj have sung the Telugu song Naatu Naatu.

RRR is a film directed by famous Telugu film director Rajamouli focusing on the independence period. Starring Ramcharan and Junior NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, etc., this film was released and attracted all parties internationally.

The film went on to cross the Rs 1200 crore mark internationally and was critically acclaimed. This film has attracted many fans and has been nominated for many awards internationally. The film has now been nominated for an Oscar.

The Naatu Naatu song of this film also won the Golden Globe Award. After this, the film's music director Keeravani has received this prestigious award. The film's director Rajamouli, music director Keeravani, actors Ramcharan and Jr. NTR along with their families attended the award ceremony held in America.

As the song of this film has won the Golden Globe Award, many celebrities from the film world are sharing their congratulations. Popular music composers Ilayaraja, AR Rahman, popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and others have congratulated the film crew.