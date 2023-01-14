'Just Met God' SS Rajamouli & MM Keeravaani Share Excitement After Meeting THIS Legendary Filmmaker

The
Naatu
Naatu
song
was
selected
in
the
original
song
category
for
the
95th
Academy
Awards.
Director
SS
Rajamouli
and
Music
Composer
MM
Keeravaani
have
shared
the
picture
taken
with
famous
Hollywood
director
Steven
Spielberg
on
social
media.
SS
Rajamouli's
blockbuster
period
film
RRR
is
currently
garnering
global
acclaim.
Naatu
Naatu
track
RRR
made
history
on
January
11
by
winning
the
Golden
Globe
Award
for
'Best
Original
Song'
beating
the
likes
of
Rihanna,
Lady
Gaga
and
Taylor
Swift.
Now
film
director
SS
Rajamouli
has
shared
a
picture
of
himself
with
famous
Hollywood
film
director
Steven
Spielberg
on
social
media.
Music
composer
MM
Keeravani
is
also
there
in
the
picture.
Rajamouli
shared
the
picture
with
Spielberg
with
the
caption
"I
met
God".
On
the
other
hand,
Keeravani,
who
shared
a
picture
with
Spielberg
on
Twitter,
said,
"I
had
the
privilege
of
meeting
the
god
of
movies
and
told
him
that
I
love
his
movies
including
DUEL
in
his
ears.
And
I
couldn't
believe
it
when
he
said
he
liked
Naatu
Naatu."
The
Naatu
Naatu
song
was
selected
in
the
original
song
category
for
the
95th
Academy
Awards.
And
if
the
film
wins
the
Oscar,
Ram
Charan
has
said
that
he
and
Jr.
NTR
will
dance
on
stage.
It
is
noteworthy
that
Kala
Bhairava
and
Rahul
Sipliganj
have
sung
the
Telugu
song
Naatu
Naatu.
RRR
is
a
film
directed
by
famous
Telugu
film
director
Rajamouli
focusing
on
the
independence
period.
Starring
Ramcharan
and
Junior
NTR,
Alia
Bhatt,
Ajay
Devgn,
Samuthirakani,
etc.,
this
film
was
released
and
attracted
all
parties
internationally.
The
film
went
on
to
cross
the
Rs
1200
crore
mark
internationally
and
was
critically
acclaimed.
This
film
has
attracted
many
fans
and
has
been
nominated
for
many
awards
internationally.
The
film
has
now
been
nominated
for
an
Oscar.
The
Naatu
Naatu
song
of
this
film
also
won
the
Golden
Globe
Award.
After
this,
the
film's
music
director
Keeravani
has
received
this
prestigious
award.
The
film's
director
Rajamouli,
music
director
Keeravani,
actors
Ramcharan
and
Jr.
NTR
along
with
their
families
attended
the
award
ceremony
held
in
America.
As
the
song
of
this
film
has
won
the
Golden
Globe
Award,
many
celebrities
from
the
film
world
are
sharing
their
congratulations.
Popular
music
composers
Ilayaraja,
AR
Rahman,
popular
Telugu
actor
Mahesh
Babu,
Alia
Bhatt,
Salman
Khan
and
others
have
congratulated
the
film
crew.