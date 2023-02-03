K Viswanath Death: A Look At Some Interesting Facts About Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee & Pride Of Telugu Cinema
Legendary filmmaker K Viswanath breathed his last on February 2 due to age-related issues at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The director's mortal remains were displayed at his house for public to pay their respects.
Kalathapasvi
Kasinuadhuni
Viswanath,
popularly
known
as
K
Viswanath
breathed
his
last
on
Fenruary
2,
2023
at
a
private
hospital
in
Hyderabad.
The
legendary
director
and
actor
was
92
years
old
at
the
time
of
his
death.
Viswanath
immortalized
Telugu
tradition,
art,
and
culture
through
his
films.
K
Viswanath
Photo
Credit:
Internet
-
Born
in
the
year
1930
on
February
19
in
Repalle
of
Guntur
District,
Viswanath
lived
a
full
life
and
is
92
years
old
at
the
time
of
his
death.
-
His
first-ever
blockbuster,
the
National
Award-winning
film
Sankarabharanam
was
released
on
February
2
in
1979.
After
44
years,
on
the
same
day,
Viswanth
left
for
his
heavenly
abode.
-
Actors
Chandra
Mohan,
Legendary
Singer
SP
Balasubrahmanyam,
and
SP
Sailaja
are
Viswanath's
cousins.
-
He
began
his
career
as
an
assistant
director
in
1951
for
the
Tamil-Telugu
film
'Pathala
Bhairavi',
which
shot
veteran
actor
Nandamuri
Taraka
Ramarao
to
unprecedented
fame.
-From
Kamal
Haasan,
and
Megastar
Chiranjeevi,
to
Srikanth
&
Chandra
Mohan,
Viswanath
worked
with
actors
who
belong
to
different
ranges
and
various
streams.
-Viswanath
directed
'Aatma
Gowravam'
as
his
debut
Telugu
film
in
1965
and
the
movie
starring
Akkineni
Nageswara
Rao,
Kanchana,
and
Rajasree,
went
on
to
bag
the
Nandi
Award
for
Best
Feature
Film
of
the
year.
K
Viswanath
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
-
Kasinadhuni
Viswanath
studied
at
Guntur
Hindu
College
and
is
a
B.Sc
graduate
from
Andhra
Christian
College,
Guntur.
His
tryst
with
the
Telugu
film
industry
began
as
a
sound
recordist
at
Vauhini
Studios
in
Madras
(now
Chennai).
-
Viswanath's
aesthetics
and
filmography
are
a
sheer
tribute
to
the
traditional
and
cultural
aspects
of
Telugu
people
and
are
an
ode
to
the
art
forms.
-
He
worked
for
several
movies
such
as
Sankarabharanam,
Swatimutyam,
Saagarasangamam,
Sutradharulu,
and
Aapadhbandhavudu,
with
Poornodaya
Movie
Creations,
founded
by
Edida
Nageswara
Rao.
-
K
Viswanath
is
sentimental
and
wanted
to
name
every
film's
title
after
the
sound
of
the
letter
'S'.
Although
during
his
beginning
days,
he
wasn't
particular
about
it,
in
the
80s
and
90s
he
was
hell-bent
on
filming
his
movies
with
the
same
letter.
-K
Viswanath
was
also
an
actor
and
appeared
in
several
films
as
a
character
actor.
He
acted
with
ease
and
enthralled
all
since
1995
and
was
last
seen
as
an
actor
in
Uttama
Villain
(2015)
with
his
prodigy
Kamal
Haasan.
-Many
films
of
his
in
collaboration
with
Poornodaya
Movie
Creations
were
dubbed
into
Russian
and
were
screened
at
the
Moscow
Film
Festival.
-
K
Viswanath
bagged
about
5
National
awards,
15
Nandi
awards,
and
several
Filmfare
Awards.
-
His
filmography
spans
Tamil-Telugu-Hindi
industries.
-
Due
to
his
cultural
eating
habit,
K
Viswanath
was
a
staunch
vegetarian.
For
Kamal
Haasan's
'Subha
Sankalpam',
he
was
required
to
enact
eating
a
piece
of
a
fish.
However,
he
ordered
the
production
people
to
cook
Brinjal
such
that
it
may
look
like
fish
and
finished
with
the
shot.
-He
directed
and
acted
Subha
Sankalpam.
His
cousin
Balasubrahmanyam
produced
the
film.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 9:07 [IST]