K Viswanath Death: Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman & Others Mourn The Death Of The Stalwart!
Viswanath made about 50 movies as a director from the year 1965. All his movies were considered in high regard due to their cultural value and versatility. His movies echoed human relationships, traditions, culture, and
Kasinadhuni
Viswanath,
the
epic
filmmaker
of
the
Telugu
Film
Industry,
with
a
career
spanning
over
50
years
across
Tamil
and
Hindi
industries,
breathed
his
last
on
February
2
in
Hyderabad.
The
92-year-old
veteran
was
reportedly
rushed
to
Apollo
hospital
following
a
health
emergency.
Later,
he
was
pronounced
dead.
Viswanath
made
about
50
movies
as
a
director
from
the
year
1965.
All
his
movies
were
considered
in
high
regard
due
to
their
cultural
value
and
versatility.
His
movies
echoed
human
relationships,
traditions,
culture,
and
most
importantly,
art
forms.
As
a
director,
his
last
film
was
Subhapradam,
starring
Srikanth,
Laya,
and
Manjari
Phadnis.
Along
with
winning
several
National
Awards
for
his
films,
Viswanath
owns
the
credit
for
many
Nandi
awards,
and
Filmfare
awards.
He
was
conferred
with
the
prestigious
Dadasaheb
Phalke
award
and
is
a
recipient
of
Padma
Shri
in
1992.
In
addition,
Viswanath
also
won
International
honors
at
the
Film
Festival
of
France,
and
the
Moscow
International
Film
Festival.
Viswanath's
Swarabhishekam,
Sutradharulu,
Swathi
Muthyam,
Saptapadi,
and
Sankarabharanam
movies
won
National
Awards
for
various
categories.
His
films'
music
and
songs
were
evergreen
and
are
still
favourites
on
the
FM
charts.
Kamal
and
Viswanath
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
family
members
of
the
talented
veteran
have
decided
to
display
his
mortal
remains
at
his
house
for
the
visitors
to
pay
their
final
respects.
Viswanath
was
survived
by
his
wife
Jayalakshmi
and
three
children
comprising
Padmavathi
Viswanth,
Ravindranath
Viswanath,
and
Nagendranath
Viswanath.
During
his
career,
he
played
a
remarkable
role
in
giving
superhit
films
to
actors
like
Kamal
Haasan
and
Chiranjeevi,
which
are
regarded
as
classical
films
of
all
time
in
Telugu.
With
Kamal,
Viswanath
made
Sagara
Sangamam,
Swati
Mutyam,
and
Subha
Sankalpam.
With
Chiranjeevi,
Viswanath
directed
films
like
Subhalekha,
Swayamkrushi,
and
Apadbhaandhavudu.
Krishna
Viswanat
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Take
a
look
at
some
of
the
tweets
that
the
industry
celebrities
posted
about
the
stalwart
here:
Shocked
beyond
words!
Shri
K
Viswanath
‘s
loss
is
an
irreplaceable
void
to
Indian
/
Telugu
Cinema
and
to
me
personally!
Man
of
numerous
iconic,
timeless
films!
The
Legend
Will
Live
on!
Om
Shanti
!!
🙏🙏
pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z
Deeply
saddened
by
the
passing
of
legendary
director
K.
Vishwanath
Garu.
His
urge
n
passion
for
storytelling
and
his
commitment
to
excellence
have
inspired
many
filmmakers
like
me
to
strive
for
the
best
in
our
own
work.
We
all
will
miss
him
dearly...
#RIPVishwanathGaru
🙏🏻
pic.twitter.com/PFvbOEuaFd