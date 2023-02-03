K Viswanath Death: Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, AR Rahman & Others Mourn The Death Of The Stalwart!

Viswanath made about 50 movies as a director from the year 1965. All his movies were considered in high regard due to their cultural value and versatility. His movies echoed human relationships, traditions, culture, and

Kasinadhuni Viswanath, the epic filmmaker of the Telugu Film Industry, with a career spanning over 50 years across Tamil and Hindi industries, breathed his last on February 2 in Hyderabad. The 92-year-old veteran was reportedly rushed to Apollo hospital following a health emergency. Later, he was pronounced dead.

Viswanath made about 50 movies as a director from the year 1965. All his movies were considered in high regard due to their cultural value and versatility. His movies echoed human relationships, traditions, culture, and most importantly, art forms. As a director, his last film was Subhapradam, starring Srikanth, Laya, and Manjari Phadnis.

Along with winning several National Awards for his films, Viswanath owns the credit for many Nandi awards, and Filmfare awards. He was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award and is a recipient of Padma Shri in 1992. In addition, Viswanath also won International honors at the Film Festival of France, and the Moscow International Film Festival.

Viswanath's Swarabhishekam, Sutradharulu, Swathi Muthyam, Saptapadi, and Sankarabharanam movies won National Awards for various categories. His films' music and songs were evergreen and are still favourites on the FM charts.

The family members of the talented veteran have decided to display his mortal remains at his house for the visitors to pay their final respects. Viswanath was survived by his wife Jayalakshmi and three children comprising Padmavathi Viswanth, Ravindranath Viswanath, and Nagendranath Viswanath.

During his career, he played a remarkable role in giving superhit films to actors like Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi, which are regarded as classical films of all time in Telugu. With Kamal, Viswanath made Sagara Sangamam, Swati Mutyam, and Subha Sankalpam. With Chiranjeevi, Viswanath directed films like Subhalekha, Swayamkrushi, and Apadbhaandhavudu.

Take a look at some of the tweets that the industry celebrities posted about the stalwart here:

Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/3JzLrCCs6z — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 3, 2023

Salute to a master . pic.twitter.com/zs0ElDYVUM — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 3, 2023

K Raghavendra Rao garu pays last respects to legendary #KVishwanath garu. #RIPVishwanathGaru pic.twitter.com/CM4dfdHkre — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 3, 2023

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary director K. Vishwanath Garu. His urge n passion for storytelling and his commitment to excellence have inspired many filmmakers like me to strive for the best in our own work. We all will miss him dearly... #RIPVishwanathGaru 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/PFvbOEuaFd — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) February 3, 2023

May your soul rest in peace . pic.twitter.com/SWWhTOgi2w — pcsreeramISC (@pcsreeram) February 3, 2023