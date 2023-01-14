Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Young
Tollywood
actor
Santosh
Shoban's
latest
romantic
family
drama
Kalyanam
Kamaneeyam
hit
the
screens
on
January
14
for
Sankranthi
all
over
Telugu
states
and
in
the
USA.
The
movie
was
reviewed
as
a
routine
drama
with
a
few
shining
moments.
The
movie
was
directed
by
debutant
Anil
Kumar
Aalla
under
the
UV
Creations
banner.
Kollywood
actress
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar
made
her
Tollywood
debut
through
the
film.
Kalyanam
Kamaneeyam
charts
the
journey
of
a
middle-class
guy
who
is
disinterested
in
a
career.
He
falls
in
love
with
an
aspiring
girl
Shruti(Priya
Bhavani
Shankar).
After
persistent
insults,
he
takes
up
a
job
and
lands
into
ego
issues
with
his
wife.
How
he
manages
to
win
back
his
life
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Within
a
few
hours
of
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
made
its
way
to
the
piracy
websites
that
copy
and
share
the
content
online.
Several
links
containing
the
high-quality
print
of
the
movie
have
become
viral
on
social
media,
which
allows
the
user
to
view
and
download
the
movie.
Numerous
efforts
to
curb
piracy
have
never
been
successful
so
far.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
by
Karthik
Gattamaneni,
and
Satya
G
edited
it.
Sravan
Bharadwaj
is
responsible
for
the
film's
background
score
and
tunes.
Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 13:12 [IST]