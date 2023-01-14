Kalyanam Kamaneeyam Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Within a few hours of its theatrical release, the movie made its way to the piracy websites that copy and share the content online.

Young Tollywood actor Santosh Shoban's latest romantic family drama Kalyanam Kamaneeyam hit the screens on January 14 for Sankranthi all over Telugu states and in the USA. The movie was reviewed as a routine drama with a few shining moments. The movie was directed by debutant Anil Kumar Aalla under the UV Creations banner. Kollywood actress Priya Bhavani Shankar made her Tollywood debut through the film.

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam charts the journey of a middle-class guy who is disinterested in a career. He falls in love with an aspiring girl Shruti(Priya Bhavani Shankar). After persistent insults, he takes up a job and lands into ego issues with his wife. How he manages to win back his life is to be seen on the big screen.

Within a few hours of its theatrical release, the movie made its way to the piracy websites that copy and share the content online. Several links containing the high-quality print of the movie have become viral on social media, which allows the user to view and download the movie. Numerous efforts to curb piracy have never been successful so far.

The movie's cinematography was by Karthik Gattamaneni, and Satya G edited it. Sravan Bharadwaj is responsible for the film's background score and tunes.