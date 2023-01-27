Here's A Look At The Lesser Known Facts Of Jamuna, The Fierce 'Satyabhama' Of Tollywood!
Actress Jamuna worked in more number of films with actor Harnath. She was boycotted by Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao for about a decade in the Telugu Film Industry, which didn't shake her one bit.
Veteran
actress
Jamuna,
who
was
popular
for
working
with
the
legends
of
the
Telugu
Film
Industry,
Nandamuri
Tarakarama
Rao,
Akkineni
Nageswara
Rao,
and
SV
Ranga
Rao,
among
others,
had
died
on
the
wee
hours
of
January
27
in
Hyderabad.
The
actress
was
suffering
due
to
age-related
issues
and
was
86
years
old
at
the
time
of
her
death.
Jamuna
is
a
well-known
and
strong
female
actress
belonging
to
the
generation
of
Mahanati
Savithri,
Bhanumathi,
Anjali
Devi,
and
others.
The
south-Indian
film
industry,
especially
Tollywood
is
mourning
the
loss
of
an
epic
actress
with
a
sharp
attitude.
Jamuna
with
ANR,
NTR
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Jamuna
started
her
career
at
the
age
of
15
and
was
a
stage
actress
before
she
made
her
Tollywood
debut
with
a
movie
titled
'Puttillu.'
She
was
part
of
Tollywood's
iconic
films
like
'Gundamma
Katha'
and
'Missamma',
which
starred
NTR,
ANR,
and
Savithri.
Take
a
look
at
a
few
lesser-known
details
about
the
one
and
only
regal
'Satyabhama'
of
Tollywood.
-Jamuna
is
born
to
a
Brahmin
father
Nippani
Srinivasa
Rao
and
a
Vysya
mother
Kowsalya
Devi
in
Hampi,
Karnataka
on
August
30,
1936.
-
Her
parents'
was
an
inter-caste
love
marriage,
which
was
quite
a
rare
feat
during
that
era.
-Jamuna
was
born
as
Jana
Bai.
-The
family
moved
back
to
the
village
called
Duggirala
in
the
Guntur
district.
-Mahanati
Savithri
invited
Jamuna
into
films
after
she
was
offered
accommodation
at
Jamuna's
house
during
her
stage
performance
in
Duggirala.
-
Savithri
shared
a
great
bond
with
Jamuna
and
treated
her
as
her
sister.
Savithri
was
one
person
who
stayed
beside
Jamuna
and
helped
her
get
ready
for
her
wedding.
-Jamuna
always
organized
a
toy
display,
traditionally
called
'Bommala
Koluvu'
along
with
Savithri,
who
she
refers
to
as
'Akka.'
-
Jamuna's
wedding
was
the
talk-of-the-town
then.
Her
parents
and
relatives
gave
out
a
paper
advertisement
in
search
of
IAS,
IPS,
Professors,
and
highly
educated
professionals
for
a
reputed
organization,
to
pick
a
suitor
for
Jamuna.
Jamuna
and
Savithri
Photo
Credit:
Internet
-She
married
a
Zoology
Professor
at
SV
University,
Juluri
Ramana
Rao,
and
is
a
mother
of
two
children.
Jmauna
daughter
Sravanthi
Photo
Credit:
Internet
-
Jamuna's
daughter
is
a
renowned
Painter,
Juluri
Sravanthi.
-Jamuna's
son
is
a
Media
Studies
Professor
at
an
American
University
in
San
Francisco.
-
Jamuna
owned
a
movie
theatre
in
Guntur.
-Jamuna
had
been
banned
from
movies
that
starred
Nandamuri
Taraka
Rama
Rao
and
Akkineni
Nageswara
Rao
for
almost
a
decade.
Jamuna
and
Harnath
Photo
Credit:
Internet
-
Jamuna
worked
with
actor
Harnath
in
several
films
as
the
lead
pair,
following
her
ban
from
NTR
and
ANR
films
due
to
ego
clashes.
-Jamuna
walked
out
from
the
shooting
spot
after
she
found
Harnath
drunk.