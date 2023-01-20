Manchu Manoj Says 'What The Fish!'; Announces New Film In Style After A Long Hiatus
Meanwhile, Manchu Manoj was last seen in Okkadu Migiladu as the protagonist and appeared in Idi Naa Love Story and Operation 2019 films in a cameo. His another film Aham Brahmasmi is also under production.
It's
been
a
long
time
since
I
did
any
film
but
I’m
blessed
to
have
had
all
your
love
upon
me
all
these
years
and
it’s
high
time
to
give
back
all
the
Love
❤️
What
The
Fish
is
said
to
be
another
youthful
entertainer
under
the
direction
of
Varun
Korukonda.
According
to
the
first-hand
information,
the
makers
of
the
film,
6ix
Cinemas
decided
to
film
the
movie
in
various
parts
of
Canada,
with
majority
of
it
happening
in
Toronto.
The
other
details
of
the
movie
will
be
announced
shortly.
Meanwhile,
Manchu
Manoj
was
last
seen
in
Okkadu
Migiladu
as
the
protagonist
and
appeared
in
Idi
Naa
Love
Story
and
Operation
2019
films
in
a
cameo.
His
another
film
Aham
Brahmasmi
is
also
under
production.
The
39-year-old
actor
married
Pranathi
Reddy
in
2015.
They
got
separated
in
2019.
Manchu
Manoj
hit
the
headlines
recently
for
his
marriage
rumours
with
Bhuma
Mounika
Reddy,
daughter
of
late
politicians
Bhuma
Nagi
Reddy
and
Shobha
Nagi
Reddy.
The
couple
is
soon
going
to
announce
the
wedding
date
officially,
reportedly.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 13:26 [IST]