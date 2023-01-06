Massraja Ravi Teja's Action-Comedy Dhamaka Achieves A First Record In Actor's Career; Fans Celebrate

Massraja
Ravi
Teja
finally
secured
a
blockbuster
hit
in
the
form
of
Trinadharao
Nakkina's
directorial
Dhamaka.
Starring
Sreeleela
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Ravi
Teja,
the
action-comedy
worked
wonders
at
the
box
office
and
now
entered
the
Rs
100
Crore
club.
Dhamaka
is
officially
the
first
ever
film
to
achieve
this
feat
in
Ravi
Teja's
career.
In
the
year
2022,
Ravi
Teja
hit
the
screens
with
Khiladi
and
Ramarao
On
Duty,
which
were
disasters
at
the
box
office.
He
required
success
and
Dhamaka
was
released
on
December
23
all
over
the
world.
The
movie
was
met
with
a
lukewarm
response
in
the
beginning
but
due
to
less
competition
and
entertainment
factors,
it
went
on
to
become
a
successful
venture
commercially.
Dhamaka
is
also
the
first-ever
film
of
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
to
attract
record
openings
in
the
overseas
market.
Within
four
days
of
its
theatrical
release,
the
movie
achieved
its
break-even
and
finally
joined
the
coveted
club
of
Rs
100
Crore
films
made
in
the
Telugu
Film
Industry.
The
movie
is
about
Swamy
and
Vivekanand
Chakravarthy,
who
are
one
in
person
but
different
characters.
Pranavi,
played
by
Sreeleela
falls
for
both
of
them
unaware
of
the
fact.
Meanwhile,
a
cat
and
mouse
chase
ensues
between
the
father
of
Anand
Chakravarthy
and
JP
for
confiscating
the
former's
company.
Dhamaka
stars
Sachin
Khedekar,
Pavitra
Lokesh,
Jayaram,
Rao
Ramesh,
Hyper
Aadi,
Ali,
Tanikella
Bharani,
Chirag
Jani,
Tulasi,
Rajshree
Nair,
and
Praveen
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Abhishek
Agarwal
and
TG
Vishwa
Prasad
produced
the
movie
under
their
Abhishek
Agarwal
Arts
and
People
Media
Factory
banners,
on
a
budget
of
Rs
40
Crore.
The
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Karthik
Ghattamaneni
and
Bheems
Ceciroleo
composed
the
background
music
and
tunes.
Prawin
Pudi
worked
as
the
film's
editor.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 17:20 [IST]