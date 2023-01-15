Ravi Teja Gets A Whopping Remuneration To Work Alongside Chiranjeevi In Waltair Veerayya! Deets Here

Massraja Ravi Teja played an important role in the movie as ACP Vikram Sagar, half-brother of Waltair Veerayya, who was responsible for the death of 25 schoolchildren.

Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja Waltair Veerayya Photo Credit: Gallery

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya, written and directed by Bobby Kolli is running successfully at the box office. The movie was released on January 13 for the Sankranthi festival to a divided response at the box office. Shruti Haasan is the film's female lead.

Massraja Ravi Teja played an important role in the movie as ACP Vikram Sagar, half-brother of Waltair Veerayya, who was responsible for the death of 25 schoolchildren. His character enters the movie narrative during the second half and is important. He reunited with Chiranjeevi after two decades. The duo worked together in a movie titled Annayya, in which they played brothers. Yet again, the duo, with their impeccable comedy timing have nailed the scenes with their energetic performance.

For the same, Massraja Ravi Teja, who is a busy hero in Tollywood has been offered a whopping Rs 17 Crore. Several rumours about Ravi Teja's remuneration surfaced post the film's theatrical release and it is said that the actor took home the abovementioned amount in the form of remuneration.

On the other hand, Ravi Teja's latest box-office release Dhamaka secured a positive response and earned Rs 100 Crore from the box office. This is the first movie for the actor to have entered the coveted Rs 100 Crore club.

Waltair Veerayya stars Bobby Simha, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Shakalaka Shankar, Sapthagiri, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Jhansi, and Raghu Babu among others played major roles in the movie. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela danced to a special item song called Boss Party.

Bobby Kolli wrote the movie and Kona Venkat helped with the film's screenplay. The movie's cinematography was done by Arthur A Wilson. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's soundtrack and music. Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.