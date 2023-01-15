Ravi Teja Gets A Whopping Remuneration To Work Alongside Chiranjeevi In Waltair Veerayya! Deets Here

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
latest
mass
action
entertainer
Waltair
Veerayya,
written
and
directed
by
Bobby
Kolli
is
running
successfully
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
was
released
on
January
13
for
the
Sankranthi
festival
to
a
divided
response
at
the
box
office.
Shruti
Haasan
is
the
film's
female
lead.
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
played
an
important
role
in
the
movie
as
ACP
Vikram
Sagar,
half-brother
of
Waltair
Veerayya,
who
was
responsible
for
the
death
of
25
schoolchildren.
His
character
enters
the
movie
narrative
during
the
second
half
and
is
important.
He
reunited
with
Chiranjeevi
after
two
decades.
The
duo
worked
together
in
a
movie
titled
Annayya,
in
which
they
played
brothers.
Yet
again,
the
duo,
with
their
impeccable
comedy
timing
have
nailed
the
scenes
with
their
energetic
performance.
For
the
same,
Massraja
Ravi
Teja,
who
is
a
busy
hero
in
Tollywood
has
been
offered
a
whopping
Rs
17
Crore.
Several
rumours
about
Ravi
Teja's
remuneration
surfaced
post
the
film's
theatrical
release
and
it
is
said
that
the
actor
took
home
the
abovementioned
amount
in
the
form
of
remuneration.
On
the
other
hand,
Ravi
Teja's
latest
box-office
release
Dhamaka
secured
a
positive
response
and
earned
Rs
100
Crore
from
the
box
office.
This
is
the
first
movie
for
the
actor
to
have
entered
the
coveted
Rs
100
Crore
club.
Waltair
Veerayya
stars
Bobby
Simha,
Prakash
Raj,
Pradeep
Rawat,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Sapthagiri,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Praveen,
Jhansi,
and
Raghu
Babu
among
others
played
major
roles
in
the
movie.
Bollywood
actress
Urvashi
Rautela
danced
to
a
special
item
song
called
Boss
Party.
Bobby
Kolli
wrote
the
movie
and
Kona
Venkat
helped
with
the
film's
screenplay.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
done
by
Arthur
A
Wilson.
Rockstar
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
soundtrack
and
music.
Y
Ravi
Shankar
and
Naveen
Yerneni
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 20:15 [IST]