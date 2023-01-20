Waltair Veerayya Day 7 Box Office Collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Action Drama Enters Profit Zone

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
latest
mass
action
entertainer
Waltair
Veerayya
is
going
strong
at
the
ticket
windows
all
over
the
world.
The
movie
was
released
on
January
13
for
the
Sankranthi
festival.
Written
and
directed
by
Bobby
KS,
the
movie
showcased
the
veteran
actor
in
his
proper
vintage
comedy
form,
which
led
to
the
movie's
success.
Waltair
Veerayya
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Chiranjeevi
and
features
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
in
a
lengthy
role
throughout
the
second
half.
Cathrine
Tresa,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Vennela
Kishore
played
key
roles
in
the
movie.
Waltair
Veerayya
made
a
good
kill
at
the
box
office
within
the
first
six
days
and
achieved
break-even.
The
movie
was
made
about
Rs
110.85
Crore
in
India.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
worldwide
box
office
collection
of
Waltair
Veerayya
here:
Day
1:
Rs
29.6
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
19.8
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
20.8
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
17.1
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
13.05
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
10.5
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
8
Crore
Total
7
Days
Collection:
Rs
118.85
Crore
Actors
Prakash
Raj,
Bobby
Simha,
Raghu
Babu,
Jhansi,
Mime
Gopi,
Sapthagiri,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Sathyaraj,
Subbaraju,
Rajendran,
Jayaprakash,
Prabhas
Sreenu,
Manobala,
Anish
Kuruvilla,
Surya,
Praveen,
Vinay
Varma,
and
Nassar
among
others
star
in
crucial
roles
in
the
film.
Arthur
A
Wilson
was
the
film's
cinematographer
and
Niranjan
Devaramane
worked
as
Waltair
Veerayya's
editor.
The
foot-tapping
tunes
and
background
score
of
the
film
were
rendered
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
produced
the
movie
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
