Waltair Veerayya Day 7 Box Office Collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Action Drama Enters Profit Zone

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest mass action entertainer Waltair Veerayya is going strong at the ticket windows all over the world. The movie was released on January 13 for the Sankranthi festival. Written and directed by Bobby KS, the movie showcased the veteran actor in his proper vintage comedy form, which led to the movie's success.

The movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi and features Massraja Ravi Teja in a lengthy role throughout the second half. Cathrine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, and Vennela Kishore played key roles in the movie.

Waltair Veerayya made a good kill at the box office within the first six days and achieved break-even. The movie was made about Rs 110.85 Crore in India.

Take a look at the day-wise worldwide box office collection of Waltair Veerayya here:

Day 1: Rs 29.6 Crore

Day 2: Rs 19.8 Crore

Day 3: Rs 20.8 Crore

Day 4: Rs 17.1 Crore

Day 5: Rs 13.05 Crore

Day 6: Rs 10.5 Crore

Day 7: Rs 8 Crore

Total 7 Days Collection: Rs 118.85 Crore

Actors Prakash Raj, Bobby Simha, Raghu Babu, Jhansi, Mime Gopi, Sapthagiri, Srinivasa Reddy, Shakalaka Shankar, Sathyaraj, Subbaraju, Rajendran, Jayaprakash, Prabhas Sreenu, Manobala, Anish Kuruvilla, Surya, Praveen, Vinay Varma, and Nassar among others star in crucial roles in the film.

Arthur A Wilson was the film's cinematographer and Niranjan Devaramane worked as Waltair Veerayya's editor. The foot-tapping tunes and background score of the film were rendered by Devi Sri Prasad. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produced the movie on a budget of Rs 140 Crore under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.