Waltair Veerayya First Review: Chiranjeevi's Introduction Scene Is Thrilling & Comedy Is Top-Notch!

Ahead of the film's release, enthusiastic movie fans and critics have started to share a mini-review. According to it, the introduction scene of Chiranjeevi is going to send the fans into a tizzy.

Waltair Veerayya Poster Photo Credit: Gallery

Megastar Chiranjeevi's mass-action drama Waltair Veerayya is all set to shake the Telugu states box office on January 13, just a day after Nandamuri Balakrishna's action movie Veera Simha Reddy was released. Both movies star Shruti Haasan in the female lead characters and are produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The movie is written and directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby Kolli.

Chiranjeevi is in need of a big hit and has pinned all of his hopes on Waltair Veerayya. He spoke about the film at large during the pre-release event that was held recently in Vizag.

He showered appreciation on the film's director Bobby, who took it seriously to make the film memorable for the entire team. Chiranjeevi will be seen in the titular role and underwent a huge makeover for the out-and-out mass character he played. He looked stylish and glamorous.

Ahead of the film's release, enthusiastic movie fans and critics have started to share a mini-review of sorts using their connections from within the industry. Bringing them together, we call it the first review, and according to the information we have, the introduction scene of Chiranjeevi is going to move the fans in excitement. People who follow and like Chiranjeevi are well aware of his comedy timing, and in this film, the director is said to have made a right use of it.

The first half of the Waltair Veerayya is loaded with entertaining scenes with a good dose of comedy. The songs picturized on Shruti Haasan and Chiranjeevi are a feast for the eyes, and fans are most likely to watch repeatedly, said the sources.

Waltair Veerayya stars Catherine Tresa, Prakash Raj, Srinivasa Reddy, Rajendra Prasad, Bobby Simha, Pradeep Rawat, Prabhas Sreenu, Nassar, Vennela Kishore, Sathyaraj, Rajendran, Shakalaka Shankar, and Sapthagiri among others in crucial roles. Massraja Ravi Teja will be seen in a special role of ACP Vikram Sagar, whose entry in the second-half is said to be quite entertaining.

Ravi Teja in Waltair Veerayya Photo Credit: Gallery

The movie's cinematography is handled by Arthur A Wilson, and editing was done by Niranjan Devaramane. Devi Sri Prasad united with Chiranjeevi after Shankardada MBBS to repeat the magic of their foot-tapping mass songs. Waltair Veerayya's screenplay was written by K Chakravarthy Reddy, and Kona Venkat. The movie was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers banner on a budget of Rs 140 Crore.