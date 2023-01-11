Waltair Veerayya First Review: Chiranjeevi's Introduction Scene Is Thrilling & Comedy Is Top-Notch!

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
mass-action
drama
Waltair
Veerayya
is
all
set
to
shake
the
Telugu
states
box
office
on
January
13,
just
a
day
after
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
action
movie
Veera
Simha
Reddy
was
released.
Both
movies
star
Shruti
Haasan
in
the
female
lead
characters
and
are
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers.
The
movie
is
written
and
directed
by
KS
Ravindra
AKA
Bobby
Kolli.
Chiranjeevi
is
in
need
of
a
big
hit
and
has
pinned
all
of
his
hopes
on
Waltair
Veerayya.
He
spoke
about
the
film
at
large
during
the
pre-release
event
that
was
held
recently
in
Vizag.
He
showered
appreciation
on
the
film's
director
Bobby,
who
took
it
seriously
to
make
the
film
memorable
for
the
entire
team.
Chiranjeevi
will
be
seen
in
the
titular
role
and
underwent
a
huge
makeover
for
the
out-and-out
mass
character
he
played.
He
looked
stylish
and
glamorous.
Ahead
of
the
film's
release,
enthusiastic
movie
fans
and
critics
have
started
to
share
a
mini-review
of
sorts
using
their
connections
from
within
the
industry.
Bringing
them
together,
we
call
it
the
first
review,
and
according
to
the
information
we
have,
the
introduction
scene
of
Chiranjeevi
is
going
to
move
the
fans
in
excitement.
People
who
follow
and
like
Chiranjeevi
are
well
aware
of
his
comedy
timing,
and
in
this
film,
the
director
is
said
to
have
made
a
right
use
of
it.
The
first
half
of
the
Waltair
Veerayya
is
loaded
with
entertaining
scenes
with
a
good
dose
of
comedy.
The
songs
picturized
on
Shruti
Haasan
and
Chiranjeevi
are
a
feast
for
the
eyes,
and
fans
are
most
likely
to
watch
repeatedly,
said
the
sources.
Waltair
Veerayya
stars
Catherine
Tresa,
Prakash
Raj,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Bobby
Simha,
Pradeep
Rawat,
Prabhas
Sreenu,
Nassar,
Vennela
Kishore,
Sathyaraj,
Rajendran,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
and
Sapthagiri
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
will
be
seen
in
a
special
role
of
ACP
Vikram
Sagar,
whose
entry
in
the
second-half
is
said
to
be
quite
entertaining.
Ravi
Teja
in
Waltair
Veerayya
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Arthur
A
Wilson,
and
editing
was
done
by
Niranjan
Devaramane.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
united
with
Chiranjeevi
after
Shankardada
MBBS
to
repeat
the
magic
of
their
foot-tapping
mass
songs.
Waltair
Veerayya's
screenplay
was
written
by
K
Chakravarthy
Reddy,
and
Kona
Venkat.
The
movie
was
bankrolled
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 12:35 [IST]