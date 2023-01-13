Waltair Veerayya, Megastar Chiranjeevi's Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
mass
action
entertainer
Waltair
Veerayya,
under
the
direction
of
Bobby
Kolli,
was
released
all
over
the
world
on
January
12
as
a
Sankranthi
gift
to
the
fans
of
the
mega
family.
The
movie,
which
stars
Shruti
Haasan
as
the
female
lead
received
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
box
office
although
fans
have
thoroughly
enjoyed
the
vintage
Chiranjeevi
on
the
big
screen.
Immediately
after
the
screenings
began,
over-enthusiastic
fans
of
the
megastar
started
sharing
their
excitement
by
leaking
the
scenes
from
the
movie
all
over
social
media.
Almost
every
important
scene
and
song,
fight,
and
sentimental
climax
scene
was
all
over
Twitter
doing
the
rounds.
In
addition,
several
illegal
websites
that
copy
and
share
the
content
of
newly
released
movies
have
swung
into
action.
As
a
result,
Waltair
Veerayya's
full
movie
is
now
available
for
free
download
on
the
internet.
The
content
is
being
shared
widely
on
social
media
handles
of
piracy
websites
and
pages.
Waltair
Veerayya
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
movie
charts
the
journey
of
Veerayya,
who
leads
a
drug
mafia
and
is
the
most
wanted
by
RAW.
An
IPS
officer
ACP
Vikram
Sagar
(Ravi
Teja)
is
sent
to
the
Waltair
division
to
nab
the
criminal.
Veerayya
takes
an
oath
to
avenge
the
death
of
his
brother
and
a
war
of
ego
and
revenge
unfolds.
The
movie
has
an
ensemble
cast
in
the
form
of
Rajendra
Prasad,
Prakash
Raj,
Nassar,
Sathyaraj,
Bobby
Simha,
Vennela
Kishore,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Saptagiri,
Prabhas
Sreenu,
Pradeep
Rawat,
Rajendran,
and
Mime
Gopi
among
others
in
key
roles.
Bollywood
actress
Urvashi
Rautela
sizzled
in
an
item
song
with
Ravi
Teja
and
Chiranjeevi
titled
'Boss
Party.'
The
movie's
cinematography
was
rendered
by
Arthur
A
Wilson,
who
captured
the
visuals
stunningly.
The
Europe
locations
in
which
songs
were
shot
were
a
treat
to
the
eyes
of
the
viewers
on
the
big
screen.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
united
with
Chiranjeevi
after
Shankardada
MBBS
and
delivered
his
out-and-out
mass
songs
to
enthrall
the
fans.
Editing
was
taken
care
of
by
Niranjan
Devaramane
and
Mythri
Movie
Makers
bankrolled
the
movie
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 10:17 [IST]