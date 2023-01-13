Waltair Veerayya OTT Release Date & Time: Megastar-Ravi Teja-Bobby's Mass Drama To Stream On Netflix?

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
super
mass
action
drama
Waltair
Veerayya
was
released
amid
huge
expectations
of
the
fans
and
great
pomp
on
January
13,
for
this
year's
Sankranthi
festival.
Written
and
directed
by
KS
Ravindra
AKA
Bobby
Kolli,
the
movie
met
with
a
divided
response
at
the
box
office.
Waltair
Veerayya
showcased
the
vintage
megastar
like
in
the
'Muta
Mesthiri',
and
'Gang
Leader'
no
doubt
but
reviewers
and
a
section
of
fans
ridicule
the
cringe
comedy
and
too
many
layers
that
couldn't
play
out
well
on
the
big
screen.
Shruti
Haasan
is
the
film's
female
lead,
bringing
her
together
with
Chiranjeevi
for
the
first
time
as
a
lead
pair.
The
movie
is
about
Veerayya,
who
is
a
man
of
the
masses
in
Waltair
and
as
the
film's
trailer
suggests,
is
a
fisherman.
Given
the
storyline,
he
is
a
smuggler
and
is
on
the
most-wanted
list.
An
IPS
Officer
Vikram
Sagar,
played
by
Ravi
Teja
is
appointed
to
nab
him
with
proofs
and
a
war
then
ensues.
The
movie's
digital
streaming
rights
have
been
acquired
by
OTT
giant
Netflix
India,
as
per
the
sources.
The
date
and
time
of
the
film's
streaming
are
not
available
as
of
yet.
If
the
movie
continues
to
gain
positive
word-of-mouth,
it
may
not
premiere
until
about
six
weeks
more.
So,
the
tentative
release
date
could
be
during
February's
end.
The
movie
stars
Rajendra
Prasad,
Prakash
Raj,
Vennela
Kishore,
Catherine
Tresa,
Bobby
Simha,
Nassar,
and
Sathyaraj
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Bollywood
actress
Urvashi
Rautela
appeared
in
a
dance
number
titled
'Boss
Party.'
Waltari
Veerayya's
mass
rampage
music
as
the
fans
call
it
was
composed
by
Devi
Sri
Prasad.
The
movie's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Arthur
A
Wilson
and
Niranjan
Devaramane
edited
the
movie.
Y
Ravi
Shankar
and
Naveen
Yerneni
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 8:38 [IST]