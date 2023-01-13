Waltair Veerayya OTT Release Date & Time: Megastar-Ravi Teja-Bobby's Mass Drama To Stream On Netflix?

The movie's digital streaming rights have been acquired by OTT giant Netflix India, as per the sources. The date and time of the film's streaming are not available as of yet.

Waltair Veerayya Photo Credit: Gallery

Megastar Chiranjeevi's super mass action drama Waltair Veerayya was released amid huge expectations of the fans and great pomp on January 13, for this year's Sankranthi festival. Written and directed by KS Ravindra AKA Bobby Kolli, the movie met with a divided response at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya showcased the vintage megastar like in the 'Muta Mesthiri', and 'Gang Leader' no doubt but reviewers and a section of fans ridicule the cringe comedy and too many layers that couldn't play out well on the big screen. Shruti Haasan is the film's female lead, bringing her together with Chiranjeevi for the first time as a lead pair.

The movie is about Veerayya, who is a man of the masses in Waltair and as the film's trailer suggests, is a fisherman. Given the storyline, he is a smuggler and is on the most-wanted list. An IPS Officer Vikram Sagar, played by Ravi Teja is appointed to nab him with proofs and a war then ensues.

The movie's digital streaming rights have been acquired by OTT giant Netflix India, as per the sources. The date and time of the film's streaming are not available as of yet. If the movie continues to gain positive word-of-mouth, it may not premiere until about six weeks more. So, the tentative release date could be during February's end.

The movie stars Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Vennela Kishore, Catherine Tresa, Bobby Simha, Nassar, and Sathyaraj among others in crucial roles. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela appeared in a dance number titled 'Boss Party.'

Waltari Veerayya's mass rampage music as the fans call it was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The movie's cinematography was handled by Arthur A Wilson and Niranjan Devaramane edited the movie. Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.